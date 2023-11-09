PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 9: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, was the stage for a momentous event in the world of luxury home interiors. De Italia, a venture by Aertsen Living, unveiled its grand launch on the 28th of October, redefining the standards of luxury furniture in India. The event, attended by an overwhelming 1000+ people on the very first day, is a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier quality and innovation.

De Italia, a subsidiary of the esteemed Aertsen Living, is more than just a furniture store; it's a celebration of craftsmanship, design, and accessibility. The brand's mission is clear - to make luxury furniture accessible to a broader audience. With their meticulous sourcing of materials from around the world and the careful curation of their collection, they have made this vision a reality.

Aertsen Living, a renowned leader in the premium and luxury home interiors industry, has a legacy of providing top-notch home interior solutions. Their commitment to exceeding customer expectations, exceptional range of products, and services has earned them a trusted name in the industry. De Italia, their latest venture, represents a fresh perspective on luxury furniture, pushing the boundaries of opulence and sophistication.

The grand launch event was a resounding success, with an array of premium furniture pieces on display that seamlessly blended artistry and functionality. Guests were treated to interactive displays, product demonstrations, and the opportunity to consult with the founders themselves. This unique interaction allowed them to gain insights into the intricate design philosophy, the sourcing of materials, and the innovative manufacturing processes that set De Italia apart in the world of luxury furniture.

Each founder brought a unique vision to the brand. Ar.Suresh Nagala, responsible for design, selection, and material choices, emphasized how every piece at De Italia embodied opulence and innovation. Founder Vinay Addagiri, who handles daily operations and marketing, showcased the brand's commitment to delivering excellence and enduring quality. Founder Manidhar Anumula, in charge of sourcing materials and managing the manufacturing unit, revealed De Italia's innovative spirit and commitment to pushing the boundaries of luxury furniture.

De Italia's grand launch event was a celebration of luxury and design, and the overwhelming response from visitors reaffirmed the brand's position as a trusted and esteemed name in the industry. The showroom continues to attract interior design enthusiasts and homeowners, inspiring them with the fusion of artistry and functionality in every piece.

De Italia isn't just a name; it's a promise of opulence and innovation that is now accessible to all in Jubilee Hills and beyond. As we move forward, the brand's commitment to excellence and making luxury more accessible remains unwavering. The grand launch of De Italia has marked a significant milestone in the world of luxury home interiors, and it's just the beginning of a remarkable journey.

De Italia is located at 4th Floor, NBK Building, Rd Number 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033.

