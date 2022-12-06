Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, an initiative by leading healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare to recognize the contribution of nurses to the community, has announced an extension of deadline for nurses to submit their entries effectively owing to overwhelming response. The earlier deadline of November 30, 2022, has been extended to December 12, 2022, giving applicants a few more days to register and submit their application. The application system is completely online via www.asterguardians.com, where a nurse can submit her/his own application for the award, or can be nominated by someone else.

"Nursing is a noble profession, and it takes immense dedication to be in this field. Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is a one-of-its-kind award for nurses. It celebrates the passion and commitment that nurses all across the globe have towards their profession and patients. With over 8000 nurses employed within the group, this initiative by Aster DM Healthcare was announced on International Nurses Day 2021 to acknowledge the hard work of nurses who are the backbone of the healthcare system. We are really happy to see the response and enthusiasm coming from the global nursing and healthcare fraternity who are wholeheartedly participating in this initiative," said Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023 has started receiving nominations from nurses based in different regions such as Middle East, Indian sub-continent, Africa, America, Europe, etc. So far, 41000+ registrations have been received from 202 countries. The final Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award winner will be announced on 12th May 2023 on the occasion of International Nurses Day at a grand ceremony in London. The first edition was held in Dubai on International Nurses Day in May 2022 which saw Nurse Anna Qabale Duba from Kenya win the award.

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 30 hospitals, 121 clinics, 459* pharmacies, 19 labs and 140 patient experience centers in seven countries, including India.

* Including 214 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster.

