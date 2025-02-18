PRNewswire

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 18: Deakin University, one of Australia's leading higher education institutions, and ANZ Banking Group in India, have launched the Deakin-ANZ partnership to foster cross-border collaboration in business, education, and emerging technologies.

Building on Deakin University's 30-year legacy in India and ANZ's 40-year presence in the country's banking sector, this alliance seeks to create a high-impact platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and academics to engage in critical discussions on global economic trends, leadership, and innovation. The focus will be on thought leadership, knowledge exchange, talent development and executive education, driving business-academic synergy between India and Australia in finance, technology, and industry best practices.

Addressing the gathering, Paul Murphy, Consul-General in Mumbai, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australia applauded the effort and said, "It is a wonderful ecosystem coming together at GIFT City. The exchange of ideas is world-class, and the efforts made form the very fabric of our bilateral relations."

Dipesh Shah, Executive Director, IFSCA shared his thoughts, saying, "I am glad that both institutions are present in GIFT City and going to see the next phase of the economic benefit for India's story. It is an excellent opportunity to capitalise on the human capital perspective."

Speaking at the inaugural thought leadership event 'India's Economic Opportunity and GIFT City' in Gandhinagar, Ravneet Pahwa, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia) of Deakin University highlighted the alliance's significance, "Deakin University has been a committed and trusted partner in India's growth story for over three decades. This collaboration with ANZ is a step forward in our mission to foster business innovation, talent development, and leadership in emerging technologies. By bridging academia and industry, we aim to create opportunities that drive real-world impact."

As part of a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Deakin University and ANZ, student internships, executive training programs, and advisory initiatives will form a crucial part of enabling knowledge and skills exchange between India and Australia.

ANZ Head of Southeast Asia, India & Middle East, Mark Evans said, "India is a strategically important market for ANZ and the bank continues to make significant investments here. This collaboration with Deakin University reinforces our commitment to talent development and industry partnerships, ensuring the next generation of leaders are well-prepared for the opportunities ahead."

In celebration of this partnership, the inaugural Deakin-ANZ Thought Leadership Series event was held today at GIFT City, Gandhinagar. The event featured a vibrant panel discussion focusing on India's economic opportunity and the role of GIFT City in its transformation.

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University excels in teaching, research, and partnerships with industry and government, delivering high-quality courses and impactful research for both domestic and international communities. Deakin's South Asia operations began in 1994 in New Delhi, making it one of the first overseas education providers in the region. Here, Deakin collaborates with government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant education and research culture.

About ANZ

ANZ has been a significant presence in India since 1984, initially as Grindlays Bank. With multiple branches and a full-service Global Capability Centre, India remains a key part of the bank's international network. ANZ supports institutional and corporate clients with a comprehensive range of services, including Indian rupee and foreign currency services, working capital and term financing, transaction banking, deposits and advisory services. Leveraging local knowledge and global expertise, ANZ connects clients to opportunities in industries such as agriculture, natural resources and infrastructure to help harness growing trade and investment opportunities across the region, while also supporting clients' domestic requirements.

