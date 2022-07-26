Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI/Lokmat Media Group): Artist Deepa Kulkarni's solo painting exhibition 'The Flow' inaugurated on Sunday at Nariman Point's Bajaj Art Gallery received praise from many quarters. Senior artist Suhas Bahulkar, journalist and artist Prakash Bal Joshi, Speaker of the legislative assembly Rahul Narvekar, Chairman of the legislative council Ramraje Nimbalkar, senior journalist Chandrashekhar Kulkarni and businessman Abbasbhai Jasdanwala lauded her efforts.

Deepa wears many hats as a writer, artist, soft skill consultant, trainer and solo traveller. In her latest attempt, she adopted fluid and abstract painting without any formal training. During the lockdown period due to the Covid 19 pandemic, she started learning and experimenting with canvas. In just three years, she completed 24 paintings giving expressions to her thoughts.

Congratulating Deepa, speaker Rahul Narvekar said he was happy to launch the exhibition in his Colaba constituency. "I am happy to see beautiful paintings here by Ms Deepa. It is hard to believe that this is her first attempt. I have a dream of making Colaba an artists' district and invite more to display their works", he said.

Known artist Suhas Bahulkar encouraged Deepa to go deeper in the paintings to express herself. Prakash Bal Joshi called it just a 'beginning'. Nimbalkar acknowledged the efforts taken by Deepa despite being a novice in the field.

Thrilled to receive the response for her first solo exhibition, Deepa expressed her gratitude to the invitees. "The painting became a medium for me during the Covid 19 time to express myself. I never thought that I would have an exhibition like this. The idea came much later when many experts in the field saw the painting and reacted very positively to it," she said.

The exhibition will be there till July 30, 2022, and open for all art lovers from 11 am to 7 pm.

