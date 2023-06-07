PNN

New Delhi [India], June 7: Writer of Manoj Bajpayee starrer film 'Ek Hi Bandaa Kaafi Hai' is the new toast of the tinsel town. Anyone who has seen the film can't stop raving about it. Based on the much talked about court case fought by advocate Poonam Chand Solanki, the story, screenplay and dialogue had been written by Deepak Kingrani. After receiving all the praise, he is now on cloud nine! Ever since the film has released on Zee5, his phone hasn't stopped ringing. Deepak Kingrani's talent has been widely recognised with the film's release. With his nuanced writing in 'Ek Hi Bandaa Kaafi', he has proved that he is a writer with a difference and here to make all the difference.

Deepak Kingrani is immensely happy with the kind of response the film is getting, based on the extraordinary tale of an ordinary advocate who showed exemplary courage while fighting one of the most high-profile cases. Before choosing the career of being a full-fledged film writer, Deepak Kingrani worked as a software engineer in a multinational company in the Netherlands. He worked there for 6 years but finally decided to shift to Mumbai and fully dedicated himself to screenwriting. After the success of 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', Deepak Kingrani thinks that all his hard work is paying off.

As a story and a dialogue writer, Deepak Kingrani's next 'The Great Indian Rescue' is another ambitious saga which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role of Jaswant Singh Gill in the movie. Jaswant Singh Gill was a mining engineer who helped rescue 65 lives during the mining tragedy of 1989. Earlier, the film was named as 'Capsule Gill', which Deepak Kingrani had written along with writer Vipul Rawal and is being directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. It is interesting to state that Tinu Suresh Desai has previously worked with Akshay Kumar in 'Rustom', for which Akshay Kumar won the National Award for best actor in the Film.

Notably, 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' and 'The Great Indian Rescue' both the films are based upon the extraordinary courage of ordinary people who showed how being a common man with exceptional courage is the greatest virtue one can ever have.

Writing and presenting fascinating and inspiring stories of underdogs has always been Deepak Kingrani's priority. Talking about it, Deepak Kingrani says, "Pen is mightier than a sword. As a writer, I always think of writing stories that can change our society and inspire people around us. That's the main reason why I am always in search of stories which are not only unique and extraordinary but which can also connect with the masses. I like to present stories in a very simple yet thoughtful manner."

Deepak Kingrani believes that cinema is not just a medium to entertain people, but it also has a role in making people aware of their surroundings and inspiring them to think and work differently. That's the reason that, being a responsible writer, I am always in search of stories which has its roots in realism and which can also inspire others. 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' and my next release ', The Great Indian Rescue', are prime examples of how I think as a writer.

Notably, Deepak Kingrani began his career with an anti-war comedy film, 'War Chhodna Yaar' (2013), for which he wrote all the dialogues. In his decade-long writing career, he has been associated with many films. Apart from films, he also wrote the popular web series 'Special Ops'. He wrote part one and part two of the series along with the director of the show Neeraj Pandey. Interestingly, now he is busy writing the next part of the series, which will be out soon. It is interesting to know that 'Special Ops' is as much a work of fiction as it is inspired by true events.

When it comes to writing, Deepak took inspiration from his part-time reporter father, who fuelled his imagination for writing. He says, "True incidences and underdog stories attract me, and whenever I find any good story, I get desperate to write and present it on screen."

It would be interesting to know how his fascination for realism and realistic stories pans out in his writing career. After the stupendous success of 'Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai', all eyes would be now on his next 'The Great Indian Rescue', slated to release next year.

