New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI/ATK): Deepak Singh, born and educated in Mumbai was appointed as State General Secretary of BJYM Mumbai and South Central District BJYM Prabhari.

Deepak Singh has been involved in social work since he was a young child. From grade 7th, he started helping the poor who slept on the streets during the night. He also used to meet and help patients who were suffering from cancer.

Deepak always wanted to work for Hindutva so his first choice to start his political career was always the Bhartiya Janata Party.

He also participated in various political campaigns while he was in school and started his political career at the ground level. Deepak also worked on many posts of Bhartiya Janta Party Yuva Morcha.

In 2019, his work was highly recognised by the party and he was appointed as the Mumbai State General Secretary of BJYM.

After this, he set out to serve his country whenever possible.

Having been born and raised in Mumbai, Deepak began his political career in Mumbai's Dharavi neighbourhood. He used to set up several camps, such as medical camps, to provide food, shelter, medicines, and other necessities for the underprivileged.

Deepak has also been working for the betterment of women in society. In the year 2017, he distributed 500 gas stoves to widow ladies so that they can earn their own livelihood.

In 2017, he also organized a sporting event for the residents of Dharavi, in which local teenagers used to participate.

Additionally, if there were a festival, the police would be on their way to work, and he would give them food in his capacity as a good citizen or political figure.

In 2022, when Covid disrupted everyone's lives, Deepak used to organize medical camps under medical professionals who used to check people's blood pressure, oxygen levels, and other vital signs.

He also provided food for people, serving almost 1,000 people daily. He would travel to train stations and highways to provide food for the underprivileged who were migrating or going to their homes in other cities.

Deepak Singh has also always been a very focused person who was always ready to help the ones in need. Moreover, he was never involved in any kind of publicity as his only aim has always been to serve his people and his country.

For his future endeavours, Deepak wants the country's youth to come forward and help people. He aims at educating more and more youngsters so they become better people in the future.

From his own journey of good work, he wants to create a strong example for the youth so that they can also participate in the betterment of society and the country as a whole.

