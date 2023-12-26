BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 26: In a ground-breaking move, TECNO, the premium global smartphone brand, is delighted to announce Indian superstar Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador. This move marks the next step in TECNO's proposition of delivering the best of innovation while remaining stylish and accessible with the consumers' needs at heart. TECNO is buzzing with excitement as Deepika brings an incredible mix of talent, charisma & iconicity! This strategic partnership is not just a collaboration; it's a full-on commitment from TECNO to ride the wave of innovation while grooving to the beats of the young, diverse, and dynamic audience. Get ready for a dose of excitement because Deepika and TECNO are coming together to empower consumers through cutting-edge tech! Her dazzling presence - both on and off the screen - adds a splash of elegance, intelligence, and versatility to TECNO's tech scene. TECNO celebrates Deepika's commitment to breaking barriers not just in the world of entertainment but beyond. As the brand ambassador, Deepika is taking center stage, representing TECNO across the board and strengthening their vision of making innovative and stylish tech accessible to everyone. It's like tech meets glam, and it's about to be one epic show! Partnering with Deepika Padukone isn't just a strategic move for TECNO but it's like turning up the style quotient to make a super-strong connection with the young and upbeat audience. Deepika's fashion-forward personality blends seamlessly with the stylish innovations TECNO brings to users. The association will extend across all brand and product launches throughout the year, ensuring a consistent and impactful presence. Commenting on the new collaboration, Deepika Padukone, said, "I'm excited to join TECNO, a brand synonymous with innovation and stylish smartphones. TECNO's lifestyle-tailored approach seamlessly blends innovation, style, design, and accessibility, resonating with the spirit of the new generation. I look forward to this partnership and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead." Speaking about the recently formed partnership, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile, said, "We are thrilled to announce Deepika Padukone as TECNO's brand ambassador. Deepika's charisma, coupled with TECNO's innovation focus, creates a powerful synergy that will strengthen our brand perception and resonate with younger audiences. Beyond being a smartphone brand, TECNO aspires to be a lifestyle companion. We anticipate the association will enhance our brand image and engage a diverse audience, fostering our pursuit of excellence and 'Stop at Nothing' brand philosophy. With Deepika, we look forward to a year of ground-breaking launches, captivating campaigns, and a partnership reflecting the essence of TECNO - where technology meets style to redefine the smartphone experience." With this alliance TECNO is celebrating the starting point for its big plan in the coming year. The brand is gearing up to give consumers a premium experience and go that extra mile to bring users the stylish tech at an accessible price point. Stay tuned as TECNO and Deepika Padukone embark on this exciting journey together, shaping the future of mobile technology and leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

