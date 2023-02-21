New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): DEERIKA Hypermart, a one-stop-shopping hub for all your daily household and personal needs, launches its second Hypermarket at the Pacific Premium Outlets, Jasola, Opposite Apollo Hospital, New Delhi. DEERIKA's Hypermarket offers a wide variety of categories, including Grocery items, Fashion, Electronics, Luggage, Footwear, Home fashion & much more. The range of products extend from basic to premium, providing consumers with a wide assortment to choose.

The Indian retail industry has emerged as one of the most dynamic and fast-paced industries in the world, owing to the entry of several new players in the market. It accounts for over 10% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) and around 8 per cent of employment. India is the world's fifth-largest global destination in the retail space.

Also Read | Delhi | EAM Dr S Jaishankar Met Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana

“Discussed … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Speaking at the launch, Akash Anand, Managing Director, DEERIKA Retail said, "We began DEERIKA's operations in 2020 with the goal of meeting the diverse demands of Indian customers by providing a promise of convenience, value and quality, which would ultimately reinforce DEERIKA's commitment to its clients and the shifting retail market climate in the country. We conducted a survey where we found that 45 per cent of customers complained about joining long queues just to make bill payments at retail stores. To provide a convenient in-store shopping experience, we are the very first player in the market to introduce Smart Cart and Scan and Mobile Pay option through Deerika App. Our success can be gauged by the fact that, since our inception we have witnessed 30 per cent year-on-year business growth. From just 1 Store in 2020, we currently have 5 stores PAN India, 12 stores will go live in next 2 months and will open 25 more stores by 2023, in addition to our ever-increasing online presence."

DEERIKA launched DEERIKA App and the DEERIKA plus membership program for customers in April 2022 with hard-to-resist offers for all new users. Within just 3 months of the launch of Deerika plus+ membership we have observed a drastic upward trend of 40 per cent contribution in business by our members alone.

Also Read | Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023: Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files Bags Best Film Award, Director Dedicates Win to 'All Victims of Religious Terrorism'.

Established in 2017, DJT Ventures is the brainchild of Akash Anand, who is driven by the vision of creating a conglomerate through Retail, Financial Services and Insurance Broking. Promoting businesses in these verticals via separate companies for each of them, DJT Ventures has established a presence in New Delhi, Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Gurugram (Haryana), with plans to expand to other parts of the NCR with more hypermarkets in the coming years.

DEERIKA began its journey in 2020 with the first Hypermarket in Sector 51, Gurugram. It guarantees discounts on all products, including grocery, fresh produce, utensils, crockery, home appliances and clothing for men, women and children. Apart from having top brands under one roof, DEERIKA has more than 100 products under its private label. It provides the most economical rates and an international shopping experience with a 'Cartful of Happiness'.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)