New Delhi [India] July 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to aggressively scale up its Omni-channel retail business, DEERIKA - the one-stop retail hypermarket, announces the launch of Deerika App in Gurugram and the all-new Deerika plus membership program for customers, which started in April 2022.

To bring more and more customers to the Deerika App, the retail hypermarket is running hard-to-resist offers for all new users. This includes 10 per cent cashback on 1st purchase order, 20 per cent cashback on 2nd purchase Order and 30 per cent cashback on 3rd purchase order. The maximum redemption for the cashback offer is Rs 200 and no two offers will be clubbed together.

Also Read | New Zealand Cricket Signs Five-Year Deal With Dream Sports for Digital Fan Engagement Products.

The new Deerika Plus Membership Program witnessed an overwhelming response from customers since its inception last month. All customers under the exclusive membership program stand the chance to get 5 per cent cashback over and above all the offers, gets to save extra cash on every purchase, and all loyal Deerika customers get the privilege of fast billing counters on the shop floor without any hassle for waiting in the billing queue. Additionally, there is Free Home Delivery with minimum shopping of Rs 99, along with priority customer services.

To enjoy the membership benefits, all a customer needs to do is to pay an enrolment fee of Rs 1999 + Taxes, valid for 1 year. On enrolment, every member will get an assured goodie bag of Rs 2000, which currently includes DEERIKA king-size bedsheets, DEERIKA Towels and 6 Pc Glass set.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs WI Cricket Match in Trinidad.

Established in 2017, DJT Ventures is the brainchild of Akash Anand, who is driven by the vision of creating a conglomerate through Retail, Financial Services and Insurance Broking. Promoting businesses in these verticals via separate companies for each of them, DJT Ventures has established a presence in New Delhi, Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Gurugram (Haryana), with plans to expand to other parts of the NCR with more hypermarkets in the coming years.

DEERIKA began its journey in 2020 with the first Hypermarket in Sector 51, Gurugram. It guarantees discounts on all products, including grocery, fresh produce, utensils, crockery, home appliances and clothing for men, women and children. Apart from having top brands under one roof, DEERIKA has more than 100 products under its private label. It provides the most economical rates and an international shopping experience with a 'Cartful of Happiness'.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)