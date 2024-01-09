Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has participated in the ongoing 10th edition of 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024, with the thrust on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The state-owned defence manufacturer seeks to explore the capability of Indian industries through this event.

"We are very confident that this is an opportunity to showcase the various products which we have been indigenously designing and developing to the world and since many countries will be participating as part of this activity and HAL being here will show to the global aerospace industry that the capabilities, which exist within the country," said CB Ananthakrishnan, CMD (Addl. Charge), HAL.

"We are also proud that under the Atmanirbharta, the products which has all come out now are quite well, and our products will become known to the global aerospace industry and that way participating in this vibrant Gujarat is going to be a big opportunity for HAL," Ananthakrishnan added.

"I can say that there is a lot of momentum being shown today to the Indian products design developed product thanks to self-reliance which the Honorable Prime Minister has taken the initiative and because of which the products which have been designed by HAL especially the Tejas which is coming up quite well and which has generated a lot of interest globally and which we are also very fortunate that the Honorable PM himself had flown the aircraft in the recent."

He believes India will become completely self-reliant as far as the Aerospace and Defense industry is concerned in the next five years.

One of the major attractions at the HAL stall will be Su-30 MKI aircraft which has been modified indigenously for integration of air-to-ground BrahMos missiles manufactured in India. The missile weighs 2500 kg and has a range of nearly 300 kms.

HAL has to date manufactured 220 Su-30 MKI aircraft and has overhauled over 100 Su-30 MKI. HAL's Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) will be on static display during the Vibrant Gujarat summit.

A Make-in-India product built with private participation, LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take off at an altitude of 5000 m (16,400 ft) with a considerable load of weapons and fuel meeting the specific requirements of Indian Armed Forces.

HAL has identified over 100 critical items for indigenisation and will display some of them in the show.

Besides, the scale models of Su-30, LCA, ALH WSI, HTT40 and Do-228, HAL stall will showcase core competencies and capabilities of Indian industries, opportunities in indigenisation of critical aerospace parts, aggregates, LRUs, materials, and consumables.

During the show, HAL will also focus on strategies for strengthening the aerospace ecosystem by interacting with the Indian industry to open the gateway for the future, the release added.

Six manufacturing Divisions of HAL- Aircraft Division Nashik, Engine Division Koraput, Accessories Division Hyderabad and Lucknow, Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur and Engine Division Bengaluru are participating in the event.

Meanwhile, the central government has set the target of achieving indigenous defence manufacturing worth Rs 175,000 crore including defence exports of Rs 35,000 crore by the year 2024-25.

The government has taken several policy initiatives in the past few years and brought in reforms to encourage indigenous design, development and manufacture of defence equipment, thereby promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing. (ANI)

