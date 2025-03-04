PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 4: DEKRA has successfully concluded its participation at ELECRAMA 2025, the premier event organized by the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA). Held from February 22nd to 26th, 2025, ELECRAMA brought together global leaders, experts, and innovators in the electrical and electronics industry. DEKRA's presence attracted significant attention, reinforcing its position as a trusted authority in testing, inspection, and certification.

Throughout the five-day event, DEKRA engaged with industry stakeholders, partners, and customers to showcase its latest advancements in electrical safety, sustainability, and innovation. The company's key highlights included:

Throughout the five-day event, DEKRA showcased its latest advancements in electrical safety, sustainability, and innovation, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in ensuring compliance and reliability across industries. DEKRA emphasized its expertise in cybersecurity assessments, industrial inspections, management system audits, and organizational & process safety, helping businesses enhance operational resilience and risk management.

In line with its commitment to supporting India's growing electrical and electronics sector, DEKRA also announced the upcoming launch of its state-of-the-art product testing laboratory in Pune, which will provide advanced testing, inspection, and certification services to manufacturers looking to meet global quality and safety standards.

DEKRA's booth became a focal point for discussions on the future of electrical safety and reliability, with numerous industry professionals visiting to explore tailored solutions for their business needs. The event also provided a platform for strategic collaborations, as DEKRA engaged in high-level discussions with industry leaders and regulatory bodies.

As a global leader in safety and sustainability, DEKRA remains steadfast in its commitment to driving innovation, setting new industry benchmarks, and delivering cutting-edge solutions that ensure a safer, more sustainable, and technologically advanced future for the electrical and electronics industry.

About DEKRA

For 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. Founded in 1925 with the original goal of improving road safety through vehicle inspections, DEKRA has grown to become the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection, and certification. Today, as a global partner, the company supports its customers with comprehensive services and solutions to drive safety and sustainability forward--fully aligned with DEKRA's anniversary motto, "Securing the Future." In 2024, DEKRA is expected to generate revenue of 4.3 billion euros. Around 49,000 employees are providing qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries across five continents. DEKRA holds a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of the world's most sustainable companies.

