Business News | Delhi-Based Author and Coach Malini S Inspires Emotional Awareness Through The Power to Pause

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 10: Delhi-based author, speaker, and self-leadership coach Malini S has made her literary debut with The Power to Pause, a heartfelt and reflective book that encourages readers to slow down, reconnect with themselves, and navigate life with greater emotional clarity. Originally from Andhra Pradesh, Malini works as an Identity, Self-Worth, and Self-Leadership Coach, helping women build confidence, self-trust, and inner strength through her coaching platform.

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With a background in management and a strong passion for emotional well-being and personal growth, Malini has dedicated her work to supporting women in rediscovering their sense of identity and self-worth. Through coaching sessions, workshops, and motivational talks, she continues to guide individuals toward greater self-awareness and emotional resilience.

For Malini, publishing The Power to Pause is far more than simply becoming an author. She describes the experience as deeply emotional and meaningful, as the book reflects her own journey of growth, healing, and self-discovery. According to her, the book gives voice to emotions and struggles that many women silently experience while appearing strong on the outside.

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The inspiration behind the book emerged from observing how frequently people struggle with overthinking, emotional overwhelm, and self-doubt in today's fast-paced world. Through her personal experiences and coaching journey, Malini realised the transformative power of pausing, becoming emotionally aware, and responding to life with mindfulness instead of impulsive reactions.

The Power to Pause explores themes such as self-worth, emotional overwhelm, inner growth, overthinking, and self-awareness. Through reflective insights and compassionate guidance, the book encourages readers to slow down and better understand their thoughts, emotions, and behavioural patterns. Rather than offering quick solutions, it gently invites readers to reconnect with themselves through awareness, reflection, and emotional honesty.

Malini hopes readers finish the book feeling emotionally stronger, calmer, and more connected to themselves. She wants the book to serve as a reminder that healing often begins with self-awareness and that clarity can emerge when individuals give themselves permission to pause.

Beyond writing, Malini continues to actively conduct one-on-one coaching sessions, workshops, and talks centred around emotional wellness and personal transformation. She also plans to continue writing in the future, exploring deeper aspects of identity, emotional healing, self-worth, and inner transformation through her experiences and insights.

Through The Power to Pause, Malini S offers readers a gentle yet powerful reminder that sometimes slowing down is the first step toward genuine growth, healing, and self-leadership.

The book is available on Amazon: The Power to Pause on Amazon

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