New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian Premier League has been put on hold since India experienced a significant record rise of infections, causing a revived health emergency of national proportions. Delhi Capitals partner and global broker OctaFX contributes to the latest relief efforts.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been halted indefinitely because the COVID-19 pandemic has reached another severe peak. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia speaks of an 'overwhelmed' healthcare situation and appeals to the nation's military for additional help.

The indefinite suspension paused this important annual cricket event at 29 completed matches - out of a planned 60 matches. Some Indian sources express hope for the league to resume in September 2021, the probability of which creeps towards uncertainty.

The renewed pandemic crisis mobilised many efforts to counteract the further spread of the virus and the societal damages expected from it. One of the league's participating teams, the Delhi Capitals, and their partner, the global broker OctaFX, arose to the task by teaming up with the Hemkunt Foundation to procure around 22 units of 10L oxygen concentrators for medical treatment.

As soon as they allocate the funds, the Hemkunt Foundation will ship the equipment to four locations: Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

The regional OctaFX representative Anna Raes highlighted, "We knew we would be highly effective if we found the right partners for this last-minute charity initiative, combating this resurfaced health crisis. On the one hand, we have the Delhi Capitals on our side who were always concerned not only with quality sports entertainment but with the well-being of their fellow man. On the other hand, unbelievable and indispensable help came from the Hemkunt Foundation, which has the energy and experience to administer aid and remedy in these emergency times'."

The interim CEO of the Delhi Capitals, Vinod Bisht, concluded, "Our team is deeply grateful to OctaFX, our official partner, for coming forward and contributing to India's fight against the pandemic. Every bit goes a long way in helping our communities get the attention and care they need on time. Together, with everyone's contribution, we hope our city heals quicker."

The Hemkunt Foundation's Community Development Director Harteerath Singh added, "We always pursue partners and like-minded people to have the most effective, swift, and genuine impact overall. After all, human lives and human fates are at stake here. Seeing the sheer effort from OctaFX and the Delhi Capitals gives us hope that we come out of this pandemic a stronger, more prepared people."

Last year, OctaFX was able to partner with the Vallalar Educational Trust (VET) to support disabled people in more than 25 villages affected by COVID-19 (15-20 people in each village).

OctaFX is a global broker brand that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over 7 million trading accounts worldwide. The company is well-known for its social and charity activity - aiding in infrastructure projects and especially supporting efforts of COVID-19 relief.

