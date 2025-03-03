NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 3: On March 2, 2025, Delhi was set ablaze as Simba Uproar turned Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium into the pulsating heart of underground culture. From pulse-racing performances to awe-inspiring art, the festival electrified the city, uniting thousands in a shared celebration of music, creativity, and adrenaline.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Budget 2025 Highlights: 53% DA for Government Employees, Additional Funds for 'Mahtari Vandan Yojana' Among Key Measures Announced by Finance Minister OP Choudhary.

A killer lineup of India's hip-hop royalty--King, Raga, Karma, Trick Singh, and Pho--set the stage on fire with electrifying performances. King's triumphant return to Simba Uproar after performing in its first edition was met with roaring cheers, while Raga's razor-sharp verses, Trick Singh's electrifying presence, and Pho's raw energy kept the crowd hooked. Each performance pushed the boundaries of India's hip-hop scene, turning the night into an unforgettable spectacle.

Simba Uproar was not just about the music--it was an all-out sensory adventure, celebrating art, high-octane action, and boundary-pushing experiences. The live art spaces pulsed with creativity, while the adventure zones and interactive showcases kept the crowd on their toes. Furthermore, the adrenaline-packed skateboarding arena and a striking bespoke art installation became crowd favourites, setting the festival ablaze with excitement. Taking the thrill up a notch, a massive ramp in front of the main stage hosted gravity-defying FMX stunts, leaving audiences stunned. Meanwhile, a monster truck-turned-DJ-console pumped out beats at the second stage as Dhiraaj, founder of Crab Culture, kept the energy soaring.

Also Read | List of KKR Captains in IPL: Check Names of Skippers of Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League As Ajinkya Rahane Is Named New Skipper for Season 18.

The festival was also a haven for food lovers and brand enthusiasts. Festival-goers indulged in a curated feast of flavors, while brands like New Republic, Shady Gators, and Boring Socks redefined retail with innovative activations and exclusive drops. Among the highlights was the limited-edition Boring Socks x Simba collaboration, drawing in festival-goers eager to grab a piece of this exclusive drop.

For those desiring more than just music and fashion, the Power Pit delivered high-octane gaming experiences, featuring a claw machine and other interactive challenges that kept competitive spirits alive. Meanwhile, the Beat Street Bar carved out a laid-back escape, with a DJ curating relaxing beats to set the perfect mood for revellers looking to unwind without missing a moment of the action.

Simba Uproar isn't just an event--it's a movement redefining the future of culture. This year's edition not only glorified the underground but also backed the festival's mission of nurturing grassroots talent and intensifying the voices that drive India's hip-hop and street culture forward.

"We're thrilled with the overwhelming response to Simba Uproar Delhi 2025," said Ishwaraj Singh Bhatia, Co-founder and COO, Simba and ZigZag. "This edition marked another milestone in our journey of reimagining urban culture, and we're proud to see the community come together to herald authenticity, talent, and creativity."

As Simba Uproar continues to grow, it remains committed to pushing boundaries and nurturing a community that bridges the underground and mainstream like never before. To stay updated on future editions and exclusive content, follow @roarwithsimba and @simba.uproar on Instagram.

With its unmatched energy and bold vision, Simba Uproar Delhi 2025 has set a new benchmark for cultural festivals in India, leaving attendees eager for the next chapter of this extraordinary event.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)