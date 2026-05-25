Business News | Delhi University's Hansraj College Partners GFMI to Launch AI-integrated Media Courses

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 25: Hansraj College has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Global Foundation for Media & Innovation Institute (GFMI), an initiative of Balaji Foundation, in association with APN News, to introduce industry-oriented programmes in artificial intelligence, media, communication and digital innovation.

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The collaboration aims to integrate emerging technologies with professional education in mass communication, advertising, marketing, legal studies and digital media. Under the initiative, students will receive training in AI-powered journalism, digital branding, OTT production, content creation, media technologies and strategic communication, with a focus on bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements.

Principal of Hansraj College Prof Rama said the institution has consistently focused on academic innovation and future-oriented learning. "Through this partnership, we aim to provide students with practical exposure, emerging technology skills and meaningful industry engagement aligned with evolving global trends," she said, adding that the AI-integrated media and communication courses are scheduled to commence from July 2026.

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Officials said the programmes will be offered in both online and offline modes to ensure wider access for students across the country. Apart from classroom learning, the collaboration will also focus on internships, mentorship, career counselling, live industry exposure, placement assistance and research opportunities.

Editor-in-Chief of APN News and Chairperson of Balaji Foundation Rajshri Rai said the future of media lies at the intersection of technology, creativity and credible communication. "This collaboration is a significant step towards equipping students with industry-relevant AI and digital media skills that will shape the next generation of media professionals," she said.

Representatives of the partnering institutions described the agreement as a step towards building an innovation-driven education model combining technology, creativity and employability. The partnership is expected to strengthen industry-academia collaboration in future-oriented professional education and emerge as a model for AI-integrated media studies in India, officials added.

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