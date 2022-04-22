New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/PNN): Destiny landed them in an old age home, but their zeal perched them to history's first ever inter old age home talent show 'Oldies Talent Show'. Abandoned and betrayed souls living in old age homes and wounded by their own families eventually decided to stand up and buckle up to lead a joyous life. Their hungry hearts finally got a dose of joy, appreciation, love and applause.

Niraj Gera, the founder of the Humanify Foundation and an internationally awarded photographer, has always been eager to serve the underprivileged and deprived sections of society. He has already whipped up mankind with his various photo series. This time, when he introduced his unique creative idea of organizing history's first-ever inter old age home talent show for the residents of old age homes. Numerous people stepped forward to join his journey in this noble endeavour.

Also Read | Eoin Morgan Not Interested In England Test Captaincy, Rules Himself Out.

The show which was organized at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra (Delhi) was a big hit. The talent show was jazzed up with the awe-inspiring performances of dozens of old age home residents. The hall was full of applause when the 'young at heart' oldies had an awesome ramp walk. The audience started humming to the melodious songs sung by the participants. The dance performance by dynamic dancers ones shook the crowd. Niraj Gera said, "After witnessing a sudden shift in their mindsets, added rays of hope and positivity to their lives, I feel that the purpose behind organizing this event has been accomplished. The event successfully added euphoria in their lives. The sound of applause, words of appreciation and standing ovations filled their tiresome hearts with endless pleasure." Gera further added, "Some of them wore sunglasses for the first time in their lives, while for others it was the first moment to hold a microphone or perform on stage. It was a heart-touching moment for not only the participants but also for the sensitive audience who came specially to cheer them up."

Destiny landed them in an old age home, but their zeal perched them to history's first ever inter old age home talent show 'Oldies Talent Show'. Abandoned and betrayed souls living in old age homes and wounded by their own families eventually decided to stand up and buckle up to lead a joyous life. Their hungry hearts finally got a dose of joy, appreciation, love and applause.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 40-Year-Old Ration Shop Worker Dies After Being Stuck Under Hundreds of Wheat Sacks in Thane.

Niraj Gera, the founder of the Humanify Foundation and an internationally awarded photographer, has always been eager to serve the underprivileged and deprived sections of society. He has already whipped up mankind with his various photo series. This time, when he introduced his unique creative idea of organizing history's first-ever inter old age home talent show for the residents of old age homes. Numerous people stepped forward to join his journey in this noble endeavour.

The show which was organized at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra (Delhi) was a big hit. The talent show was jazzed up with the awe-inspiring performances of dozens of old age home residents. The hall was full of applause when the 'young at heart' oldies had an awesome ramp walk. The audience started humming to the melodious songs sung by the participants. The dance performance by dynamic dancers ones shook the crowd. Niraj Gera said, "After witnessing a sudden shift in their mindsets, added rays of hope and positivity to their lives, I feel that the purpose behind organizing this event has been accomplished. The event successfully added euphoria in their lives. The sound of applause, words of appreciation and standing ovations filled their tiresome hearts with endless pleasure." Gera further added, "Some of them wore sunglasses for the first time in their lives, while for others it was the first moment to hold a microphone or perform on stage. It was a heart-touching moment for not only the participants but also for the sensitive audience who came specially to cheer them up."

Oldies Got Talent spread the rays of hope, positivity, happiness, and enthusiasm among the golden age champions. From rehearsals to performances, everything was full of pep. There were approximately 45 'young at heart' participants from different old age homes in Delhi/ NCR who got 2 months regular training by volunteers of Team Humanify. Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi (Hon'ble Minister of State Union Govt. of India) magnified the event with her presence as a Chief Guest along with special Guests of Honour, Asha ji & Badri Singh ji (Parents of 'Nirbhaya').

Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi appreciated the zeal of oldsters and the selfless mentoring of Team Humanify. She further added, "Anyone who is young at heart and in spirit enjoys his youth forever." She extended her note of thanks to the Humanify foundation for giving her an opportunity to meet and interact with those senior citizens. With tearful eyes Asha ji (Nirbhaya's mother) said she feels as if she met her own parents at this event. In her words, "I have never seen any organization working for the sake of the happiness of the deprived sections of the society. But Humanify foundation is doing the same exceptionally.'

The event was primely supported by Rotary Club of Delhi Metro which was represented by their District governor Mr Lalit Khana, Mr Rajiv Kharbanda, Mr Suchit Agarwal & their team members. Further few other entities were also associates such as Ilariyaa (clothing partner), Shubh Photoworks (photography partner), Murliwala Sweets (food partner), Balaji Printing Works (designing & printing partner), & Rotaract Club of DSPSR (Human Resource Partner). 'Oldies Got Talent' was also enriched with other eminent Guests of Honours such as Smt. Suman Oscar (Eminent Social Activist & Oscar award winner), Dr. Surbhi Singh (Social Activist and Head of Sachi Saheli NGO), Sh. Ravi Jaiswal (President of NHRO) and Sh. Gagan Deep Khurana (Indian origin Choreographer from Canada) while Smt. Shaleen Sinha (Hindustani Vocalist), Sh. Mohd. Hameed Khan (Eminent Hindustani Vocalist), Smt. Padma Vashisht (Eminent Hindustani Vocalist) judged the sensational acts of versatile oldies.

Being an Art of Living faculty, Niraj Gera is a high-spirited person who aims to add positivity and happiness to the life of everyone around the world. Niraj Gera said, "We are thankful to the residents of 4 different ashrams- Sawhney Foundation, Raunak Vridhhashram, Triveni Vridhhashram & Mata Ram Beti Vridhhashram, who participated enthusiastically in the event. I am also grateful to the sponsors of the event, especially our prime sponsor Rotary Club of Delhi Metro, and the entire team of Humanify Foundation, who have put their efforts selflessly day and night."

Rosy Sachdeva, chair person of Raunak Old Age Home, also appreciated Humanify Foundation for adding euphoria into the lives of its residents. "From rehearsals to the event, team Humanify was full of excitement and committed to bring smiles upon those lustreless faces", she added.

The event was enlivened by a group dance performance at the end, wherein all the participants, mentors, and team members spun passionately.

Abandoned souls are now full of beans.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)