Business News | Delta Group Proudly Co-Sponsors Zee 24 Taas Maharashtra Gaurav 2026; Felicitates Hon'ble CM Devendra Fadnavis

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: Delta Group proudly associated as the Co-Sponsor of the second edition of the prestigious Zee 24 Taas Maharashtra Gaurav 2026, held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, Mumbai. The grand ceremony celebrated Maharashtra's finest achievers across diverse fields including culture, leadership, business, cinema, social work and public service.

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The event witnessed the gracious presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, along with several eminent dignitaries including Transport Minister Shri Pratap Sarnaik and MPCB Chairman Shri Siddhesh Kadam. During the ceremony, Shri Nitin Babubhai Gajipara, Managing Director of Delta Group, had the honour of felicitating Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis on behalf of Delta Group.

The Zee 24 Taas Maharashtra Gaurav 2026 served as a powerful platform to recognise individuals and institutions contributing meaningfully to the progress and pride of Maharashtra. As a brand deeply rooted in the state's growth story, Delta Group's association with the event reflects its continued commitment to supporting initiatives that celebrate excellence, inspire society and contribute to Maharashtra's promising tomorrow.

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Speaking on the occasion, Shri Nitin Babubhai Gajipara, Managing Director, Delta Group, said, "Maharashtra Gaurav is a celebration of the people and achievements that continue to shape the future of our state. Delta Group is proud to support a platform that honours excellence, progress and purposeful contribution. As an organisation, we have always believed in building not just spaces, but stronger communities and a better tomorrow."

With a legacy spanning over 40 years, Delta Group has emerged as a trusted name in Maharashtra's real estate landscape. The group has successfully delivered over 5.6 million sq. ft. of development, with 24+ projects currently under various stages of construction and a future pipeline exceeding 18 million sq. ft. Guided by values of trust, quality, innovation and customer-centricity, Delta Group continues to create thoughtfully planned residential and commercial landmarks that contribute to modern urban living.

Beyond real estate, Delta Group has consistently believed in contributing meaningfully to society. Whether through responsible development, community-focused planning, sustainable practices or support for platforms that recognise social and cultural progress, the group remains committed to doing its part in shaping a better, stronger and more progressive Maharashtra.

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