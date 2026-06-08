Business News | DePuy Synthes and Saishree Vitalife Hospitals Launch Advanced Skills Lab in Pune to Strengthen Orthopaedic Surgeon Training

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: In a significant step towards advancing orthopaedic education and surgical excellence in India, DePuy Synthes, the Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, has partnered with Saishree Vitalife Hospitals, Pune, to launch the DePuy Synthes Skills Lab -- a dedicated training and education facility aimed at enhancing surgeon capabilities in advanced orthopaedic procedures and robotic-assisted surgeries.

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The collaboration was formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organizations. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to strengthening clinical education and equipping surgeons with hands-on exposure to innovative surgical technologies and standardized procedural techniques.

As robotic-assisted surgeries continue to transform orthopaedic care globally, there is an increasing need for structured and practical training platforms that help surgeons adapt to evolving surgical methodologies. The newly launched Skills Lab is designed to address this need by providing a comprehensive learning ecosystem for orthopaedic surgeons from India and abroad, with a special emphasis on empowering surgeons from tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

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The DePuy Synthes Skills Lab will serve as a centre for hands-on training, simulation-based learning, and procedural education in advanced joint replacement surgeries and other orthopaedic interventions. The facility will focus on both conventional and robotic-assisted surgical techniques, enabling participants to gain real-time practical experience under expert guidance.

Saishree Vitalife Hospitals, one of Pune's leading healthcare institutions specializing in robotic orthopaedic surgery, brings extensive clinical expertise to the collaboration. The hospital has earned recognition for adopting cutting-edge technologies and promoting excellence in patient care through innovation-driven treatment approaches.

DePuy Synthes, with over three decades of engagement in India's orthopaedic landscape, has consistently contributed towards surgeon education and professional training. Through its innovative technologies, implants, and robotic-assisted surgical solutions, the company has played a pivotal role in advancing orthopaedic practices and improving procedural precision.

The newly established Skills Lab is expected to become a valuable platform for knowledge exchange, collaborative learning, and professional development. It will offer surgeons exposure to global best practices, standardized surgical workflows, and advanced arthroplasty techniques aimed at improving procedural consistency and surgical confidence.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Yoo Jin Chey, Vice President, Asia Pacific, DePuy Synthes, said, "This initiative is focused on enhancing surgical skills through structured training, enabling improved outcomes for patients across diverse healthcare settings. As technologies evolve rapidly, continuous education and hands-on learning become increasingly important in supporting surgeons and healthcare systems."

Dr. Neeraj Adkar, Chairman, Saishree Vitalife Hospitals, emphasized the importance of skill enhancement in modern orthopaedics. He said, "This collaboration will play an important role in strengthening surgical capabilities. Focused training and exposure to modern techniques will enable surgeons to deliver safer procedures and improved patient outcomes. We are proud to partner in an initiative that supports the future of orthopaedic education in India."

The facility has been conceptualized not only as a training centre but also as a platform to bridge the gap between innovation and clinical practice. By enabling surgeons to familiarize themselves with advanced technologies and evidence-based procedural standards, the initiative seeks to contribute towards safer surgeries, enhanced efficiency, and better standards of orthopaedic care.

The Skills Lab will host structured workshops, live demonstrations, cadaveric training sessions, simulation modules, and educational programs tailored for practising orthopaedic surgeons and emerging specialists. Participants will gain practical insights into the latest advancements in joint reconstruction, robotic-assisted surgery, and procedural planning.

Healthcare experts believe that such initiatives are critical in addressing the growing demand for high-quality orthopaedic care in India, especially in non-metro regions where access to advanced surgical training opportunities may be limited. By creating a platform that promotes continuous learning and collaboration, the Skills Lab aims to support the broader objective of improving healthcare delivery standards across the country.

About DePuy Synthes

DePuy Synthes provides one of the world's most comprehensive orthopaedics portfolios, helping restore movement and improve the quality of life for millions of patients globally. Its solutions span joint reconstruction, trauma, extremities, spinal surgery, sports medicine, and digital surgery technologies, including the VELYS™ Digital Surgery portfolio.

About Johnson & Johnson MedTech

At Johnson & Johnson, health is considered the foundation of human progress. Through expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, the company works towards delivering smarter, less invasive, and more personalized healthcare solutions that positively impact patients worldwide.

About Saishree Vitalife Hospitals

Saishree Vitalife Hospitals, Pune, is a leading healthcare institution known for its expertise in robotic orthopaedic surgery and advanced joint replacement procedures. The hospital is committed to delivering patient-centric care through innovation, technology, and clinical excellence.

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