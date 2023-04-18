Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI/PNN): Ecole Intuit Lab, a leading French Institute of Design, Digital and Strategy opens its fourth campus in the heart of Bengaluru at Koramangala. The campus will be managed by Seemore Education.

The courses offered will include UG Diploma (4 years) in Visual Communication & Digital Design, Game Art & Design, Digital Product Design, International Master's Diploma (3 years UG + 2 years PG in France), PG in Advertising Design & Digital Communication and Creative Technology and Design. Apart from the global standard programs, students from all campuses in India will be given an opportunity for a semester exchange in France and Brazil.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The qualifications granted by Ecole Intuit Lab are recognised and accepted for higher studies by overseas universities in the USA, Canada and the UK. Students also undertake internships and industry projects that give them adequate exposure to the professional world. Indian students now have a wide variety of design-related education and career choices within India rather than going abroad to study. In addition to Bengaluru, Ecole Intuit Lab has a presence in Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi. The Mumbai campus has been successfully operating since over 10 years and students have been placed in reputed Indian and international companies.

Commenting on the move to strengthen its presence in India, Clement Derock, Founder, Ecole Intuit Lab said, "Ecole Intuit Lab is one of the top 5 French design schools. Our programs, curriculum and pedagogy are contemporary--and highly aligned to the changing needs of the design industry. We also ensure that our students in India are exposed to the latest global trends and techniques through semester-abroad opportunities in France and regular international faculty visits. Seemore Education is an ideal partner, as they share a similar vision about design education."

Also Read | IPL 2023: Harry Brook Has an Array of Shots in His Batting Repertoire, Says Harbhajan Singh.

Madhu Amodia, Director Ecole Intuit Lab Bengaluru and Co-Founder Seemore Education said Bengaluru has rapidly evolved into a 'design and creativity hub'. The city has a strong pool of talent, a thriving tech & start-up culture which creates a perfect ecosystem for design & digital innovation. Immersive experience, tech-play, micro learning and agility will be an integral part of learning in the future and of our programs as the new technologies are also shaping the design trends. The Bengaluru campus imbibes the same spirit of experimentation, innovation and creativity.

Ecole Intuit Lab is a French educational institute of design, strategy, and digital creation, co-founded in Paris in 2001 by Clement Derock and Frederic Lalande. The vision of these industry veterans is to build a culture, not just a school. The institution has a network of 27 partner universities and over 1,000 partner agencies across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It has been ranked as one of the top 5 graphic design schools in France by SMBG (2015). To date, over 100 designers, professionals, and artists from all over the world have conducted workshops on Ecole Intuit Lab's campuses to contribute towards nurturing students' creative outlook of the world. This exposure is accentuated by the numerous exchange programs between campuses and partner universities.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)