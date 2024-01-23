PNN

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: Today, we're showcasing the imminent paradigm shift in the design industry driven by A.I. Over 400 designers from across the globe (including designers from Meta, Adobe, Google, IBM) have participated to share their thoughts.

As 2023 ends, the standout is the A.I. Tools breakthrough. Procreator Design, a Global UI UX Design Agency, highlighted the intersection of design and AI in a recent survey.

Participating in this survey were 418 designers from across the globe, including individual freelancers, startups, and mid-sized companies; notably, designers affiliated with industry giants like Microsoft, Google, Adobe, IBM, and Meta also contributed their unique insights.

Here's a sneak peek of some interesting stats from the survey:

* Three AI tools at the heart of modern design

87% - The Dominance of conversational AI - The fact that a staggering 86% of respondents use ChatGPT underlines the pivotal role conversational AI plays in today's design process.

57% - Visualisation tools in vogue - MidJourney (35%) and Dall-E (22%) together are used by over 57% of the respondents, pointing towards a significant trend in visual content generation through AI

28% - Design accessibility and simplification - Canva's adoption by 28% showcases the democratisation of design, empowering those without traditional design backgrounds to create professional-level visuals.

* A staggering 37.95% foresee a seamless collaboration between designers and AI, with each taking centre stage with their unique strengths.

* Nearly 6 in 10 design professionals are now harnessing AI tools to enhance their creative process. Here's what Sandesh Subedi, COO at Procreator Design has to say, "AI is no longer just a futuristic concept; it's a present-day tool reshaping how we approach design."

* From young professionals with 2-5 years of experience to seasoned veterans boasting over a decade, a staggering 58.81% have spoken: AI accelerates creativity, reduces errors, and drives data-powered design.

* A significant 53% of the audience holds the belief that the value of design projects will experience a reduction in 2024. When queried about their perspectives, here's what we found:

There are dozens of more interesting insights and takeaways from the report that revolve around -

* How Teams around the world are Using AI

* Perceptions and Attitudes Toward AI in Design

* How to overcome AI Challenges

* Top 10 AI design learning resources

* Trends in the Monetisation of AI Tools

* Future Potential for AI in Design

* Top Worry about AI

Here is what Rajat Bagree, CEO at Procreator Design, says on the survey results: "The results of our comprehensive survey show how AI is changing the way we design. By harnessing our human creativity and combining it with AI's powerful intelligence, we can go beyond creating products - we can create immersive and engaging experiences that resonate with our users. This collaboration between humans and AI is the essential ingredient for unleashing the full potential of the design industry and shaping its future."

The full report will be available at - [Link]

Procreator is an innovative UI UX design agency revolutionising the digital landscape by fusing AI and human-centric design. We have transformed businesses across 20+ prime industries, successfully impacting 150+ prestigious clients (including Fortune 500 companies like HCL, Global elites like ZebPay, GSK, Salesforce, ITC, and BFSI Institutions - ICICI, Mahindra Finance, Kotak Mahindra, Cholamandalam Finance, Bajaj Allianz).

