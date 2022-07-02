New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/TPT): On June 28, 2022, in New Delhi, the Export Promotion Council of Handicrafts (EPCH) held its 23rd Handicrafts Export Awards ceremony. Designco, one of leading India's handicraft companies, was felicitated with several prestigious awards for its significant contributions to developing and exporting handicrafts at the mega award ceremony.

The awards were presented by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. Piyush Goyal was invited in the capacity of the Chief Guest to acknowledge the Designco Team and the exporters presented at the event.

The categories for which the awards were presented entail Top iron handicraft products, Top aluminium handicraft products, Top iron artwear, and Top regional platinum awards. Some of the renowned personalities who received the award were Vinit Gupta, Vibhor Kumar Gupta, Vipul Gupta, Vinay Kumar Gupta, Vipin Gupta, Anubhav Gupta, and Ayush Kumar Gupta.

Upendra Prasad Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Shantmanu, IAS, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), and Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India, were some of the distinguished personalities who graced the occasion with their august presence. Chairman of EPCH, Raj Kumar Malhotra, stated that a total of 126 awards were given to 61 winners in 2017-18 and 65 winners in 2018-19. Moreover, the firm Designco, driven under the able leadership of Vipul Gupta and Anubhav Lohia, received 7 awards under special categories.

Earlier, exporters were also honoured for their exceptional performance at the award event in 2017-18 and 2018-19. The evening saw a large gathering of India's leading handicraft exporters across the globe. Apart from them, Raj K Malhotra, Chairman of EPCH, Rakesh Kumar, Director General of EPCH, Kamal Soni, Vice Chairman of EPCH and Chairman of India Exposition Mart Ltd.; and members of EPCH's Committee of Administration marked their honourable presence.

Sharing his experience about the award ceremony, Vipul Gupta says, "I feel extremely grateful that our organization has been felicitated with such prestigious awards. On this auspicious occasion, I would like to thank my customers, vendors, team members, regional officers, associates and employees, as without their support, we would not have got the opportunity to uplift our industry. In the future also, I would put my best efforts and bring extraordinary services to the table in making India a stronger country of production while positively impacting the people and the planet.

The awards are intended to foster a spirit of wholesome rivalry among exporters. As more and more handicraft exporters compete for a seat in these awards, they have become a highly sought-after acknowledgment among them over time. The Handicrafts Export Awards seek to foster a spirit of healthy competitiveness among competitors. With more and more exporters competing for this award, the Awards have grown to be a highly sought-after acknowledgment among handicraft exporters.

The Top Export Award (All Handicrafts), the Top Export Award (Product Categories), the Women Entrepreneur Award, Merit Certificates for Excellent Export Growth, and the Regional Export Award are some of the esteemed handicraft awards that will be awarded based on the export performance of the companies.

Designco is India's one of the fastest-growing handicrafts export companies. The brand has an annual turnover of 700 crores. Designco offers a wide range of choices in terms of materials like wood, glass, metal and stone with multiple finishes. The brand helps to create a platter of customer-centric offerings and strategically delivers Decor to the world.

