Business News | Designed for Royalty: The Crown Collection by Mayfair Housing Elevates Township Living in Virar with a Luxurious Touch

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Mayfair Housing, one of Mumbai's most trusted developers backed by six decades of legacy, has announced their latest offering that will further raise the bar for residential real estate in the city. The Crown Collection at Mayfair Virar Gardens will bring together spacious layouts, contemporary comforts and elevated design to offer homeowners all the conveniences of township living with an added layer of intentional sophistication.

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* The Crown Collection at Mayfair Virar Gardens will offer even more spacious layouts and an assortment of curated lifestyle amenities

* It will build on the township's hallmarks of connectivity, community and convenience to offer residents an even more elevated quality of life

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* The signature 1 and 2 BHK residences will be housed in elegant 22-storey towers, estimated to be Virar West's most eagerly anticipated residential landmarks

As the first movers in recognising the tremendous potential for planned townships in a vibrant locality such as Virar West, Mayfair Housing is now introducing the next evolution in this space through their new launch. The Crown Collection will build on Mayfair Virar Garden's mature ecosystem of connectivity, community and convenience with even more spacious layouts, superior design and a bouquet of modern amenities. This combination is representative of the growing aspirations of homebuyers, who seek spaces that go beyond pure functionality and enhance their quality of life.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aditya N. Shah, Joint managing director of Mayfair Housing, said: "Our approach to development is firmly rooted in our keen understanding of the changing needs and wants of modern homebuyers. While the preference of community-orientated township living remains strong in micro-markets such as Virar West, buyers are now seeking homes that go beyond function and seamlessly integrate form and flexibility. This understanding led us to ideate The Crown Collection as our ode to the evolved homeowner. The project leverages our experience and expertise in building successful township projects and integrates our signature approach to luxury in a never-before combination."

The Crown Collection is hailed for its signature 1 and 2 BHK residences, which has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the demands of urban lifestyles with a community-first focus. The elegant 22-storey towers will anchor the property as landmarks of taste and refinement, while also lavishing residents with lifestyle amenities that upgrade their daily routine. The project features exclusive lifestyle amenities designed for residents.

The property is situated in Bolinj, within the premium micro-market of Virar West, offering excellent connectivity and a well-developed residential ecosystem. with the Virar bus depot and railway station just 5 minutes away and the Virar-Nalasopara Link Road accessible within 4 minutes, residents enjoy seamless connectivity across the Western suburbs. The project is also surrounded by reputed schools, healthcare facilities, shopping destinations, entertainment hubs and everyday conveniences, ensuring a comfortable and well-connected lifestyle.

Further strengthening the region's future infrastructure landscape such as the Thane - Borivali twin tunnel, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor, Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Transport Corridor and Vasai-Bhayandar Double Decker Bridge, Vadhavan Port and Proposed Palghar Airport, Metro Line 13 and the Virar-Versova Sea Link are expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity and overall urban growth

As a pioneering real estate developer, Mayfair Housing has been instrumental in developing spaces that have become landmarks anchoring the city's residential and commercial fabric. They have delivered more than 1 cr. sq. ft of development and 50 lakh sq. ft of TDR, while providing homes to over 10,000 families. With over 100 projects completed, 25+societies redeveloped and 100 percent of projects successfully delivered with Occupation Certificates, Mayfair Housing has built a reputation of timely delivery and integrity. From premium residential towers to affordable housing, Mayfair Housing has made a huge imprint on the city's skyline with marquee developments.

About- Mayfair Housing is your true partner in creating excellent living spaces in Mumbai bustling metropolis. We go beyond building landscapes with an uncompromising commitment to our customers, crafting spaces that represent our enthusiasm for your ideas and aspirations. Our journey focuses on long-term commitment with our clients, where every base is set firmly and every commitment is kept. Mayfair Housing believes that building homes is synonymous with building happiness, and our practices based on integrity ensure that your investment thrives as a lasting tribute to our dedication.

For more information - https://mayfairhousing.com/

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