Business News | Designing With Intent: How Global Thinking Is Reshaping Indian Homes

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 2: For a long time, residential real estate followed a clear order: location first, then layout, then everything else. Design came in later, refining what already existed.

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That sequence is changing.

People are reading spaces differently now. Not in technical language, but in instinct. Why does one home feel open, even at the same size? Why does another feel calmer, more balanced, easier to live in?

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This transformation is not simply aesthetic. It reflects a broader shift in how modern buyers perceive quality living.

Exposure has expanded. Through travel, digital platforms, and global design culture, buyers today have seen how homes can be shaped, where architecture, landscape, and planning come together as one cohesive experience. And that memory begins to guide decisions.

"Design is becoming central to modern residential living."

Global Design Influence Is Reshaping Buyer Expectations

Industry research strongly reflects this transition toward design-led residential demand. The Colliers India Real Estate Outlook 2026 identifies premiumisation as a defining structural force in residential demand, where buyers are actively prioritising quality, design, and liveability. Similarly, the Sotheby's International Realty 2026 Luxury Outlook, drawing on its Global Agent Survey, notes that 60% of affiliated agents globally report that lifestyle and wellness amenities have become more important in homebuying decisions. Closer to home, Knight Frank India (India Real Estate: Office and Residential Market, Q1 2026) highlights that markets like Kolkata are seeing resilient demand even as broader trends fluctuate, indicating a more discerning buyer, not a hesitant one.

As a result, residential developments today are no longer built around location advantages alone. Increasingly, design itself is becoming a defining differentiator.

Design-Led Thinking Is Influencing Premium Residential Developments

At the top end, projects are no longer built around location alone. Developments like DLF The Camellias in Gurgaon and Three Sixty West in Mumbai are shaped around design as the core product architecture, materials, and lifestyle planning work together. In Kolkata, this shift finds expression in projects like Niavara, where design-led thinking begins at the architectural level itself, shaping how space, light, and movement are experienced within a dense urban context. Buyers exploring luxury flats in Kolkata are increasingly prioritising homes where architecture and liveability work together rather than functioning as separate elements.

Different regions and practices bring different strengths. Architecture defines form and proportion. Planning shapes usability and flow. Landscape determines how spaces are experienced between structures.

Sugam Homes Is Integrating Global Design Expertise Into Urban Living

At Sugam, this approach is reflected through carefully chosen collaborations. For Niavara and Urban Lakes, the architectural vision is developed in association with Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura (RBTA), the Barcelona-based practice known for large-scale master planning and a strong sense of spatial rhythm and form. Their involvement brings a certain structure and discipline to how built spaces are conceived and experienced.

This is complemented by Sanon & Sen Associates, who serve as consulting architects on projects such as Crown in Salt Lake, where the design approach focuses on balancing contemporary living with environmental sensitivity. Their role becomes critical in ensuring that global design intent is meaningfully adapted to local context, regulatory frameworks, and evolving urban lifestyles.

For homebuyers searching for a flat in Salt Lake Sector 5, Crown reflects this blend of modern residential planning, strategic connectivity, and design-oriented urban living.

For landscape, Sugam collaborates with P Landscape, the Bangkok-based design firm, bringing an international perspective to how open spaces are imagined not as residual areas, but as environments that people actively use, move through, and experience.

Urban Lakes and Niavara Reflect a More Integrated Design PhilosophyThis thinking finds expression in projects like Urban Lakes, where water bodies, open greens, and built spaces are planned in relation to each other, allowing the environment to feel cohesive rather than assembled.

For buyers looking for a flat near Konnagar station, Urban Lakes offers an environment where open spaces and community planning are thoughtfully integrated with urban accessibility.

And in Niavara, where vertical living is designed to feel open through three-sided exposure, movement of light, and spatial balance, demonstrating how design can reshape even dense city living.

As demand for luxury flats in Kolkata continues to evolve, projects like Niavara increasingly reflect the growing importance of architecture-led living experiences within the city's premium housing segment.

Design Today Is About Creating Complete Living ExperiencesThe role of design in residential real estate has evolved far beyond visual appeal.

Today, buyers are evaluating how seamlessly architecture, planning, landscape, lifestyle amenities, and urban functionality come together within a single residential environment.

Rather than treating design as an afterthought or finishing layer, developers are increasingly recognising it as the foundation of modern liveability.

The growing importance of thoughtful planning, collaborative expertise, and globally informed design philosophies reflects a larger transformation taking place within Indian housing markets.

In today's residential landscape, the value of a home is no longer defined by individual features viewed separately. It is increasingly defined by how effectively every element works together to create a balanced, functional, and future-ready living experience.

That shift is redefining how homes are imagined, designed, and experienced across modern urban India.

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