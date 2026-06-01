Business News | Dev IT Reports Strong FY26 with Enhanced Digital Capabilities, Strategic Partnerships, and Expanding Growth Pipeline

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 1: Dev Information Technology Limited (DEV IT), (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462 | INE060X01034), a global IT services company offering Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, has reported its Audited financials for Q4 FY26 & FY26.Key Standalone Financial HighlightsQ4 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights- Total Income of ₹48.16 Cr, YoY growth of 4.28%- EBITDA of ₹4.07 Cr, YoY growth of 93.38%- EBITDA Margin of 8.45%, YoY growth of 389 Bps- Net Profit of ₹8.27 Cr, YoY growth of 848.70%- Net Profit Margin of 17.16%, YoY growth of 1,528 Bps- Diluted EPS of ₹1.44, YoY growth of 860.00%FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights- Total Income of ₹165.42 Cr, YoY growth of 1.29%- EBITDA of ₹5.39 Cr- EBITDA Margin of 3.26%- Net Profit of ₹74.24 Cr, YoY growth of 381.44%- Net Profit Margin of 44.88%, YoY growth of 3,544 Bps- Diluted EPS of ₹13.02, YoY growth of 375.18%*Includes Exceptional Unrealised gain of ~₹92.36 crore on reclassification of EV Accelerator stake post IPOKey Consolidated Financial HighlightsQ4 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights- Total Income of ₹56.00 Cr, YoY growth of 8.14%- EBITDA of ₹5.04 Cr, YoY growth of 68.53%- EBITDA Margin of 8.99%, YoY growth of 322 Bps- Net Profit of ₹8.96 Cr, YoY growth of 689.42%- Net Profit Margin of 15.99%, YoY growth of 1,380 Bps- Diluted EPS of ₹1.56, YoY growth of 642.86%FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights- Total Income of ₹193.50 Cr, YoY growth of 5.21%- EBITDA of ₹7.23 Cr- EBITDA Margin of 3.74%- Net Profit of ₹75.60 Cr, YoY growth of 411.48%- Net Profit Margin of 39.07%, YoY growth of 3,103 Bps- Diluted EPS of ₹13.25, YoY growth of 401.89%*Includes Exceptional Unrealised gain of ~₹93.55 crore on reclassification of EV Accelerator stake post IPO

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Commenting on the Financial Performance, Mr. Pranav Pandya, Chairman, Dev Information Technology Limited, said: "FY26 was a strategically significant year for Dev Information Technology as we strengthened our position across cloud services, digital transformation, enterprise applications, and managed IT services while simultaneously enhancing operational efficiency and profitability. Our growth was supported by strong execution, higher value service engagements, and continued focus on delivering integrated technology solutions to enterprise customers.

During the year, we completed several key strategic initiatives that will strengthen our long-term growth prospects. The acquisition of a strategic stake by XDUce has created opportunities to enhance our AI, cybersecurity, and global delivery capabilities, while our collaboration with A2I Technologies expands our presence in AI-powered product offerings. In addition, our achievements across Microsoft solution partner designations reinforce our technical capabilities and deepen our ability to address evolving customer requirements.

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We also took decisive steps to sharpen our business focus through the transfer of certain product businesses and portfolio optimization initiatives, enabling greater resource allocation toward scalable and higher-growth opportunities. These actions, combined with our strong customer relationships and expanding service capabilities, have improved our operating leverage and strengthened the foundation for future growth.

About Dev Information Technology LimitedDev Information Technology Limited (DEV IT), founded in 1997, listed on NSE & BSE, and certified to ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 9001 & CMMI Level 5, has evolved from a small-scale business automation software solutions provider into a global IT services powerhouse. Over the years, the company has empowered businesses worldwide with a blend of information technology, innovation, and digital transformation. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, with offices across India and Canada, the company emphasises continuous innovation, quality, streamlined processes, and technological prowess. The company's people- and client-centric approach involves collaborating with clients globally to understand their specific goals and to empower them to achieve their business objectives.

The company offers a comprehensive end-to-end range of services, including Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, Managed IT Services, and Application Development. The company's products comprise Talligence, an accounting data analytics platform, and ByteSigner, a digital signing solution.

With its foundation in one of India's fastest-growing metros, the company has continuously evolved to meet the dynamic demands of the IT industry. The leadership, comprising experienced professionals, drives the company towards achieving its vision of empowering businesses worldwide through cutting-edge technology solutions. The company's steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and client satisfaction underpins its growth and success in the IT services sector.

In conclusion, the company remains dedicated to driving digital transformation and delivering unparalleled value to its clients. As the company moves forward, it continues to embrace new challenges and opportunities, solidifying its position as a leader in the IT services sector. Visit www.devitpl.com for more information.

In Consolidated FY26, the company reported Total Income of ₹193.50, EBITDA of ₹7.23, and Net Profit of ₹75.60. Looking ahead, demand for cloud adoption, AI-led transformation, cybersecurity, and managed services continues to remain strong across industries. With an expanded solutions portfolio, stronger strategic partnerships, improved operational efficiencies, and a growing pipeline of opportunities, we are entering FY27 with confidence and remain focused on delivering sustainable growth, margin enhancement, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

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