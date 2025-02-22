PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 22: DEV Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462), a global IT and ITeS company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, has secured a significant work order from the esteemed Rajya Sabha Secretariat for the development of application software and a website.

Valued at Rs.1.48 Cr, the contract involves the design, development, implementation, and maintenance of the project over approximately nine-month period. Among the presence of multiple empanelled companies under the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in Delhi, it was indeed an honour to be selected for this esteemed project after apt due diligence, reinforcing DEV IT 's reputation as a trusted technology partner in the e-governance space.

This project contributes to DEV IT's engagement in the e-governance sector. Its successful execution is expected to strengthen the company's credibility, create potential opportunities for government collaborations, and support its expansion in the public sector.

Commenting on the orders, Pranav Pandya, Founder & Chairman (DEV IT), said, "Winning this prestigious mandate from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat reaffirms our commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions. The selection of DEV IT among multiple empanelled companies under NIC at Delhi, underscores the trust placed in our expertise. Our E-Gov North team has consistently demonstrated excellence, and this project further strengthens our leadership in the e-governance space.

Beyond enhancing our position in the sector, this work order paves the way for new collaborations with government institutions. Successful execution will reinforce our technical capabilities, credibility, and potential for future opportunities in the public sector. We remain dedicated to leveraging our expertise to drive digital transformation and expand our impact."

