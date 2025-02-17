PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: DEV Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462), a global IT and ITeScompany providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, has secured a contract from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) for the scanning and digitization of physical document records along with the development of a web-based Document Management System (DMS) software for GEDA's Gandhinagar office.

The project, valued at around Rs1.92 Cr, is a fixed-cost initiative expected to be completed within six months. This achievement reinforces DEV IT's expertise in delivering advanced digital solutions and strengthens its presence in the government sector. By leveraging its deep expertise in managed IT services and enterprise applications, the company aims to digitize public sector infrastructure with efficient and secure document management solutions.

Winning a project like this with GEDA not only reinforces DEV IT'sposition in the government sector but also sets a strong precedent for future partnerships. It aligns with the company's strategy to expand its footprint in government and public sector undertakings (PSUs). Successfully delivering on this contract could open doors to larger digital transformation initiatives across other government bodies and state agencies.

Commenting on the orders, Pranav Pandya, Founder & Chairman (DEV IT), said: "At DEV IT, we believe that digitalization is key to driving operational efficiency, and this order reaffirms our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative IT solutions.

In addition to this contract, DEV IT has also secured enterprise contracts from USA-based clients, along with domestic multiple key eGovernance orders recently such as Rajasthan State RERA portal, Kaushal Darpan Rajasthan State Project, Gujarat State's Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation. The company continues to expand its footprint across industries, winning projects related to IT infrastructure enhancement, public sector modernization, cybersecurity solutions, and data analytics. These new wins, reflects our strong business momentum and execution capabilities.

Successfully executing these projects will not only reinforce our credibility as a trusted technology partner but also open doors for similar opportunities in the government and enterprise sectors. As digital transformation continues to gain momentum across industries, we remain focused on expanding our service offerings, enhancing our technological capabilities, and securing high-value projects that drive sustainable growth. Our long-term vision is to be at the forefront of digital innovation, empowering businesses and institutions worldwide with next-generation IT solutions."

