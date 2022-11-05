New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Development Alternatives (DA) hosted the 25th trialogue 2047 on 'Co-Creating Local Green Enterprises' as the curtain-raiser to TARAgram Yatra 2022. The event held at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi on 3 November, 2022. As a prelude to the trialogue 2047, a policy roundtable was organised on 'Innovative Financing for Local Green Enterprises' in the morning.

The DA Group, a leading social enterprise and global think tank with headquarters in New Delhi, organised the one-day event with the goal of developing and implementing sustainable solutions to improve the quality of life and ensure better livelihood for the poor and marginalised. DA accomplishes this is by establishing connections amongst participants in the micro-entrepreneurial ecosystem and starting productive discussions about important issues.

Also Read | Dehradun: Two Liquor Shops Ordered to Pay Duo Rs 5 Lakh Each For Overcharging Rs 30 For Quarter of Whiskey and Beer Cans.

The event was held in the background of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed the way entrepreneurship is understood and practiced. It has motivated businesses to better prepare for the future by thinking beyond the immediate. Local Green Enterprises (LGEs) are a step in that direction. In this regard, the policy roundtable brought varied stakeholder viewpoints together to exchange knowledge on financing strategies for improving LGEs' access to credit and other financial services. The participants included financiers and entrepreneurs from organisations such as Rang De, Caspian, Fusion Finance, and many more.

This was followed by the trialogue 2047, wherein challenges related to climate change resilience, waste management, circular economy, and agriculture and connected services (among others) were addressed. Alongside, the conference saw the launch of a Toolkit for Facilitating Micro Fly Ash Brick Enterprises - a sector-focused but highly customisable end-to-end guide for green entrepreneurs to start and expand their businesses.

Also Read | Twitter Layoffs: Elon Musk Axes Human Rights Activists, Accessibility, AI Ethics and Curation Teams at Social Media Site; Over 50% of Communication Teams Cut From India.

The trialogue 2047 was divided into the following two phases -

1. Knowledge exchange sessions

2. Solution exchange session to design framework for financing LGEs

Further, the conference addressed the following queries:

1. What changes in approach are evident in policymaking, financing, and advocacy for Green and Inclusive Entrepreneurship in India, especially over the past 3-5 years?

2. What systemic risks and barriers are inhibiting the growth of such entrepreneurs in India?

3. What measures are deemed necessary to tackle these risks and barriers, and how can the stakeholders align themselves and work in partnership towards the goal?

Sharing his thoughts on the takeaways from trialogue 2047, Dr. Ashok Khosla, Chairman, Development Alternatives Group said, "In the whole conversation around India's post-pandemic revival, it is vital that we do not ignore the incredible diversity of livelihoods in the country. Without losing sight of the bigger picture, it is crucial that we build an ecosystem where growth is inclusive and is built from the grassroots up. Creating local and sustainable economies should be our priority; this will help India achieve a more equitable growth paradigm."

Sharing his thoughts, Dr Ashok Kumar Ghosh, Chairman, Bihar State Pollution Control Board, who also attended the event, said, "Following the green agenda, on which we have had very fruitful discussions at the trialogue 2047, will prove to be immensely beneficial for every one of us, from governments and corporate organisations to civil society and individuals. There are many positives that we can take away from the conference."

TARAgram Yatra - 2022

Under an umbrella theme of 'Co-creating Inclusive and Green Economies', TARAgram Yatra 2022 will be focussing on resource efficiency and circular economies; livelihood security and inclusive entrepreneurship; and climate resilience and ecosystem restoration. The Yatra, comprising a mix of dialogue and field visits to Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh), Orchha (Bundelkhand), and Delhi, will be organised from 22 November, 2022 to 24 November, 2022. It will have a mix of Yatris from academia, business, civil society, and government, and will engage in deep discussions about social and institutional change experiments at the grassroots, providing learning-sharing knowledge.

Development Alternatives (DA) is a premier social enterprise with a global presence in the fields of green economic development, social empowerment and environmental management. It is credited with numerous innovations in clean technology and delivery systems that help create sustainable livelihoods in the developing world. DA focuses on empowering communities through strengthening people's institutions and facilitating their access to basic needs; enabling economic opportunities through skill development for green jobs and enterprise creation; and promoting low carbon pathways for development through natural resource management models and clean technology solutions.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)