New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI/ATK): Actress Shanthi priya, who is known for her work in Bollywood and has delivered some power-packed performances in "Saugandh", "Phool Aur Angaar" and "Veerta", will be soon seen playing a key role in the streaming series "Dharavi Bank".

The actress plays the role of Bonamma, Suniel Shetty's sister. Her portrayal as a raw and robust character is making waves online and has already become the talk of the town.

Actress Shanthi, who is making her comeback after a decade, shines in every frame in this gangster drama.

Whether it's the dialogue delivery, emotions, or anger Shanthi has a knack to keep her audience engaged which has gone on to make her one of the most bankable heroines. Shanthi has left no stone unturned to prove her mettle as a phenomenal performer.

The series features Suniel Shetty as Thalaivan, the don of Dharavi along with a host of actors like Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhosle, Siddharth Menon, Hitesh Bhojraj, Samiksha Batnagar, Rohit Pathak, Jaywant Wadkar, Chinmay Mandlekar Bhawna Rao, Shruti Srivastava, Sandhya Shetty, Pavitra Sarkar and Vamsi Krishna. Vivek Oberoi will be seen in the role of JCP Jayant Gavaskar.

The series, produced by Zee Studios, will stream on MX Player from November 19.

