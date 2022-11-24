Gujarat [India], November 24 (ANI/PNN): Incorporated in 2015, Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited is an agrochemical company.

The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing a wide range of agrochemical formulations such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulators, micro fertilizers and antibiotics to the B2C and B2B customers.

The company also provides crop protection solutions to the farmer to assist them to maximize productivity and profitability. Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited export products to more than 25 countries in Latin America, East African Countries, the Middle East and Far East Asia.

As of July,2022, Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited had more than 219 institutional products that they sold to more than 600 customers based in India and the international markets. As of July,2022, the company exported its products to more than 60 customers across 25 countries.

The company's manufacturing facility is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited also has a research and development ("R&D") center at the manufacturing facility.

The company's branded products are sold in 17 states through a network comprising over 4,200 dealers having access to 16 stock depots in India, as of July'2022.

The revenue from operations for Fiscals 2020 and 2021 and ended in July, 2022, was Rs 1,982.22 million, Rs 3,024.10 million and Rs 3,962.88, respectively.

As per company statement mentioned that IPO's objective as follow.

1. Funding capital expenditure towards setting up of a manufacturing facility at Saykha, Bharuch, Gujarat.

2. Funding incremental working capital requirements of the Company.

3. Repayment and/or pre-payment, in full and/or part, of certain borrowings of the Company.

4. General corporate purposes.

A sensational growth journey:

Last 3 years PAT growth - 63.3 per cent

Last 3 Years revenue growth - 41 per cent

Last 3-year ROCE - 33 per cent

Last 3-year ROE - 35 per cent

