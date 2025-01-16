Mumdra (Gujarat) [India], January 16 (ANI): In a development for Gujarat's renewable energy sector, Dhrab and Bhopavandh villages in Kutch district have been transformed into the region's first fully solar-powered villages under the Suryaghar Yojana.

Spearheaded by the Adani Foundation and the Gujarat Government, this initiative is poised to benefit over 750 households, bringing sustainable energy to more than 1,000 families.

According to Adani, the program was officially launched today by Kutch District Collector Amit Arora, alongside Mundra-Mandvi MLA Anirudh Dave, in the presence of dignitaries including SDM Bhagirath Jhala, Taluka Development Officer Anil Trivedi, and local community representatives.

As part of the initiative, each household will be equipped with a 2.3 kW rooftop solar system. The cost structure includes a Rs42,000 contribution from the Adani Foundation, an Rs8,000 contribution from beneficiaries, and a subsidy of Rs62,520 provided by the Gujarat Government.

This ambitious project is expected to cut annual energy costs by over Rs2 crore, paving the way for a self-sufficient energy model that showcases Kutch's potential as a renewable energy hub.

Kutch District Collector Amit Arora praised the project, stating, "This initiative is a testament to Kutch's potential for solar energy development. I urge all residents to embrace this opportunity and contribute to a greener future."

MLA Anirudh Dave highlighted the initiative's alignment with Gujarat's vision of sustainable development, adding, "This ambitious project aligns with Gujarat's vision of sustainable development. It's a proud moment for Mundra Taluka to lead this change."

The Suryaghar Yojana builds on the success of solar projects in Modhera (Mehsana) and Masali (Banaskantha), making Dhrab and Bhopavandh the third fully solar-powered villages in Gujarat. With over 150 households already registered, the scheme has received an enthusiastic response from the community.

This project reinforces Gujarat's commitment to renewable energy, positioning Kutch as a leader in sustainable development and setting an example for other districts across the state.

As Dhrab and Bhopavandh shine as beacons of solar success, this initiative underscores the transformative power of renewable energy in building a sustainable and self-reliant future. (ANI)

