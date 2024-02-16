PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. (BSE - 541302: NSE - DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India, reported an unaudited Financial Results for the Q3 & 9MFY24.

Key Financial Highlights:

Q3 FY24

* Total Income of Rs 22.85 Cr, YoY growth of 2.01%

* EBITDA of Rs 4.97 Cr, YoY growth of 94.33%

* EBITDA Margin of 21.73%, YoY growth of 1033 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 2.71 Cr, YoY growth of 48.46%

* NPM (%) of 11.86%, YoY growth of 371 Bps

* EPS Basic of Rs 1.79, YoY growth of 47.93%

9M FY24

* Total Income of Rs 57.41 Cr, YoY growth of -5.18%

* EBITDA of Rs 11.96 Cr, YoY growth of 42.09%

* EBITDA Margin of 20.84%, YoY growth of 693 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 5.48 Cr, YoY growth of 15.93%

* NPM (%) of 9.55%, YoY growth of 174 Bps

* EPS Basic of Rs 3.61, YoY growth of 15.34%

Speaking on the occasion Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. Said "Our robust financial performance, including a 94.33% surge in EBITDA to Rs4.97 Crores, reflects our commitment to quality services and our expanding presence in high-margin projects. As we contribute proudly to the country's infrastructure development, our focus on profitability expansion remains unwavering.

Simultaneously, we are strategically increasing our market share domestically and leveraging our extensive experience to enter international markets. With a solid order book exceeding Rs350 crores, we not only ensure future earnings visibility but also affirm our position as a leading consultancy player, laying a strong foundation for future growth.

These financial achievements not only attest to our resilience and strategic prowess but also validate the dedication of our entire team. Commendations to each member for their hard work and contributions to these exceptional outcomes. We eagerly anticipate continued success and growth in the upcoming quarters."

