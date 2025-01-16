VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 16: Dhruv Kapoor, a prominent social activist and political figure, has been nominated as a Member of the Railway Board - ZRUCC, Ministry of Railways (Northern Railways), Government of India. His nomination comes under the category of ''Special Interest'' by the Ministry of Railways. This new appointment marks a significant milestone in Dhruv Kapoor's career, reflecting his dedication to public service and his continued contribution to the nation's development.

Dhruv Kapoor has recently completed a two-year tenure as a Member of the Telephone Advisory Committee at the Ministry of Communications, Government of India. His experience in the telecommunications sector has been pivotal in shaping policies that impact millions of citizens, and he is expected to bring this valuable expertise to his new role within the Ministry of Railways.

Dhruv Kapoor is also a renowned social activist and the Chairman of the International Human Rights and Crime Control Council of India (NGO), based in Delhi.

Active in politics since his college days, Dhruv Kapoor was the President of the Students Union, Delhi University ( Dyal Singh College ), where he was deeply involved in student welfare and social initiatives. His leadership skills and commitment to community service have shaped his political journey, positioning him as an influential figure in various spheres of public life.

As a new member of the Railway Board - ZRUCC, Dhruv Kapoor aims to bring a fresh perspective to the table, advocating for reforms and improvements in the Indian railways that benefit passengers and the broader public. His extensive experience in governance, policy-making, and social activism will undoubtedly enhance the functioning of the Board and contribute to the nation's transportation development.

This appointment is a testament to Dhruv Kapoor's tireless efforts towards nation-building and his unwavering dedication to serving the public.

Dhruv Kapoor is a social activist, political leader, and former student leader with a strong track record of public service. He has been actively involved in various governmental and non-governmental initiatives, advocating for policy changes, social justice, and public welfare. As a leader in multiple capacities, Dhruv Kapoor has consistently demonstrated his commitment to making a positive impact on society.

The Railway Board - ZRUCC, under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, plays a crucial role in overseeing and managing the operations, policies, and reforms of the Indian Railways system. The ZRUCC, in particular, focuses on regional issues, passenger welfare, and strategic initiatives that promote the growth of Indian Railways.

