Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9 (ANI/PNN): Digilogic Systems Pvt. Ltd. inaugurated its new office in Bengaluru on November 3rd 2022. Located at Nagavarapalya Road in Bengaluru, India, the new office was inaugurated by Shashank Varma, CEO Digilogic. The opening of the new premises resonates with Digilogic' ambition of strengthening its industrial footprint and long term commitment for Defense clients pan India.

"We are at a critical juncture of our growth journey in India and this new office is part of our long-term business strategy. We will continue to make use of our country wide reach, coupled with our expertise to support the Digilogic vision to provide state of the art testing solution to our Defense & Aerospace customers along with long term support. We are in a consistent growth trajectory. With these new offices, Digilogic will be able to hire more innovative people, connect with clients and expand its footprint across sectors," said Shashank Varma, CEO, Digilogic Systems.

Digilogic Systems Pvt Ltd. provides Systems, Solutions and Products for Defense, Aero and Space market segments. The technical staff of Digilogic comprises of a pool of professionals having vast experience and skill-sets in developing Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) & Simulators. These are used for testing requirements around various industry sector. With 100+ employees in India, Digilogic is one of the fastest growing solution provider for the Defense and Aerospace sector.

