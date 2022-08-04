New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI/PNN): Digital Aptech, a multi-award-winning digital service provider, plans to increase its revenue by at least 50-60 per cent by the end of this year. The company has more than 9 years of experience assisting organizations in becoming customer-obsessed. Owing to its best-in-industry services, Digital Aptech received the Customer Obsession Award from the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) in 2018. It has also been accredited with CMMI level 3 accreditation. Moreover, it has bagged prestigious awards like Special Jury FICCI BAF Award 2018, co-presented by Intel, India 5000 Best MSME Awards 2017, and Fastest Growing Indian Company Excellence Award 2016.

Digital Aptech is a Kolkata-based ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015 certified software development company that specializes in providing modern businesses with the necessary support for digitization of businesses. Rajiv Ghosh founded the company in 2013 to offer cost-effective digital solutions so businesses can thrive and grow in the modern business landscape. Leveraging his more than 17 years of industry experience, he helps companies to find the right technology solution, approach methods, end-to-end operations, strategy, collaboration for partnership, international marketing, and means that best fit their unique identity and help them realize their business goals.

Digital Aptech's service portfolio includes a diverse range of digital solutions like web development, game development, mobile development, IoT development, UI/UX development, e-commerce development, frontend development, staff augmentation services, digital marketing, and data science, among many others. Besides Kolkata, the company has expanded to countries like the USA, the UK, and Australia to provide service locally. In fact, Digital Aptech is a team of 180+ highly-skilled professionals that serves over 200+ active clients.

Talking about the company, Founder Rajiv Ghosh shares, "In today's business landscape, digitization has become inevitable for businesses if they want to grow and survive in the market. Digitizing an organization comes with the advantages of doing things faster, better and cheaper. Digital Aptech was born out of this need for an efficient digital transformation service provider that can yield the best-suited digital solutions for your businesses. At Digital Aptech, our professionals curate highly personalized digital solutions and strategies for the best outcomes. Moreover, we are focused on creating employment and contributing to society as much as possible."

Digital Aptech believes in taking customer satisfaction to the next level. Its technical skills, experience, and innovative strategies help organizations to accelerate their growth in the competitive marketplace.

The 360-degree IT solutions service provider is now looking to boost its revenue generation through comprehensive, trustworthy, and affordable digital solutions.

