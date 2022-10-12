New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/ATK): One of India's leading digital marketing companies, Cybermedia Research & Service Limited (CMRSL) was listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today. Beginning on a positive note, the CMRSL IPO opened on NSE with a 43.06 per cent premium. The listing of its shares on the regulated market of NSE is an empowering step towards strengthening the future of digital marketing in India.

The ad-tech and data analytics company had earlier announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 7,80,000 shares. The issue with a face value of Rs 10 per share had remained open for investors between September 27-29, 2022 for listing on National Stock Exchange (NSE) Emerge.

More importantly, the issue was oversubscribed by 29.55x times, highlighting the positive attitude of investors.

Redefining the digital experience for everyone in the ad tech ecosystem, CMRSL has been offering proprietary digital marketing solutions using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), including CM Galaxy for advertisers, Cyber Ads for programmatic advertisements, and Auxo Ads for publishers.

CMRSL has four revenue streams: Digital Marketing, Programmatic Media Buying, Publisher Monetization, and Data Analytics, which together form the pillars of the digital marketing landscape.

Highlighting the success of its issue, Dhaval Gupta, Managing Director, CMRSL, said,

"Cybermedia Research & Service Limited (CMRSL) is crossing a new threshold in its development by going public. The funds raised will allow us to invest in our innovative technology platform and to implement our ambitious strategy of bringing newer products to our consumers. We are delighted to welcome the investors and partners on this new endeavour."

"I would like to thank our teams, all of whom showed a great commitment in preparing our IPO and fulfilling our mission of providing proprietary platforms and solutions that enable advertisers and publishers to match the right ad with the right user. This helps drive higher conversions and sales for advertisers and enables publishers to earn more," he added.

With over three decades of experience and 500+ Clients, the CyberMedia-backed company is all set to embark on a new growth journey with this listing.

