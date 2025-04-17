Dillano Luxurious Jewels Enters a Bold New Era: Launches Men's Jewellery Collection for the First Time in 17 Years

New Delhi [India], April 17: In a landmark moment for luxury design in India, Dillano Luxurious Jewels, founded by acclaimed designer and entrepreneur Chitwn D Malhotra, has officially unveiled its first-ever Men's Jewellery Collection--marking a bold step forward in the brand's 17-year legacy.

Since its inception in 2008, Dillano has carved a distinctive place in the world of couture and pret jewellery, known for its exquisite craftsmanship, storytelling through design, and modern interpretations of Indian heritage. The brand has long been celebrated for empowering women through its collections--offering everything from opulent bridal pieces to red-carpet statements. Now, the spotlight expands.

Founded with a passion to elevate Indian craftsmanship to global luxury standards, Dillano has built a reputation for artistic excellence and unwavering quality. Each creation is a narrative--painstakingly handcrafted using the world's finest materials and infused with the soul of heritage. With award-winning design sensibilities and international acclaim, Dillano continues to define what heirloom jewelry can mean in a modern world

The debut of Dillano's men's line reflects not only an evolution in fashion but a shift in cultural expression.

"Men's jewellery is not just a trend; it's a return to expression," shares Chitwn D Malhotra. "In today's world, jewellery offers men a way to define their personal style, mark meaningful moments, and express individuality beyond the limits of traditional fashion. It adds dimension to minimal dressing, carries stories and heritage, and empowers men to own their elegance with confidence."

She further explains the deeper motivation behind this launch:

"After 17 years, my need to launch men's jewellery came from increasing demand--because men, too, have learned to adorn luxury. Earlier, brooches in India were associated only with Maharajas and royalty. But as we grow economically, with men gaining access to power, success, and global exposure, they've started considering these as gifts for themselves."

This new line introduces a refined selection of Brooches, Cufflinks, and Collar Pins--pieces that marry elegance with strength, symbolism with style. Designed for the modern gentleman, the collection celebrates the many layers of masculinity through detail, heritage, and craftsmanship.

As men's jewellery becomes an increasingly significant space in luxury fashion, Dillano steps in with a vision that aligns tradition with the evolving tastes of a confident, expressive generation.

The collection is available exclusively in-store, encouraging a more personalized and immersive experience--an extension of Dillano's bespoke philosophy and commitment to craftsmanship.

From pioneering a niche space in a male-dominated industry to now redefining what adornment means for men, Chitwn D Malhotra continues to push boundaries--crafting more than jewellery, but a narrative of power, heritage, and purpose.

To explore more, visit the official Dillano website.

