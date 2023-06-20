NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Dipti Ranjan Patnaik has recently been appointed as the chairman of Atmosphere Hospitality, a promising new entrant in the Indian hospitality scene. Atmosphere Hospitality is an associate of Atmosphere Core that will bring the distinguished Atmosphere brands to India, namely THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU, and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts. There are eight successful resorts in the Maldives within these three brands.

Also Read | What Is Titanic Tourist Submarine? Know All About the Submersible Mysteriously That Has Gone Missing With 5 Persons Including UK Billionaire Hamish Harding on Board.

Regarding his new appointment, Dipti Ranjan Patnaik says "I feel privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time for the Atmosphere Group, taking the Joy of Giving hospitality to new destinations. Atmosphere Hospitality's collaboration with Atmosphere Core allows us to bring the company's powerful portfolio of brands to India while leveraging their world class, turnkey solutions."

Dipti Ranjan Patnaik is a well-known name in the mining industry of India having a strong base in Odisha. He primarily operates in the steel, iron ore mining, and power generation sectors, and has partnered with top companies worldwide.

Also Read | What Is Pink WhatsApp Scam? As Mumbai Police Issue Advisory, Know All About Fake WhatsApp App Being Used to Hack Mobile Phones and How To Protect Your Device.

Born to a renowned business and political family of Keonjhar, Odisha, Patnaik has had a career spanning over 40 years during which he has set-up and successfully run various enterprises. A self-made man, Mr Patnaik achieved success through hard work and focused efforts. He was nominated thrice as a Member of The Advisory Committee of Income Tax and was honoured with the prestigious Rastriya Samman Award.

Besides his strong presence in the mining industry, Patnaik is also dedicated to elevating the hospitality and tourism industry in India through his focused and innovative vision. He has already made significant contributions to the industry by setting up exceptional hotels and resorts in Bhubaneswar, Kalimpong, and Kolkata. And he envisions expanding to various locations in India, Nepal, and Bhutan with Atmosphere Core.

Atmosphere Hospitality is set bring in a fresh and rejuvenating portfolio of resorts that stand out through a focus on hospitality real estate with soul. Travellers can look forward to vibing with the destination through stays steeped in culture and an authentic sense of place.

Atmosphere Core and Atmosphere Hospitality will debut together in India in Q4 2024 with OZEN MANSION KOLKATA. Enviably located in Kolkata's New Town area, the grand hotel will be reminiscent of an impressive, stately residence with event venues that reflect a timeless elegance.

And bringing the celebrated Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand to India is a unique historical experience in Bhopal at Sadar Manzil Heritage By Atmosphere.

Souvagya Mohapatra, the Managing Director (India, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka Operations) Atmosphere Core, says "We are honoured to welcome Mr Dipti Ranjan Patnaik as our partner and together we look forward to developing unique properties that will become some of the most sought after stays in India. Expanding into India is a homecoming for us, with Salil Panigrahi the MD of Atmosphere Core hailing from Odisha. And I'm confident that with Patnaik on board, our strategic plans will soon materialize into tangible achievements."

A visionary new company, Atmosphere Hospitality Private Limited is an associate of Atmosphere Core and focuses on curating hotels and resorts with soul. The company will bring the distinguished Atmosphere brands to India, namely THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU, and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts.

Atmosphere Hospitality has two resorts in the pipeline, with OZEN MANSION KOLKATA in West Bengal and Sadar Manzil Heritage By Atmosphere in Bhopal.

Atmosphere Core, representing Atmosphere Core Private Limited, offers world-class hospitality inspired by the 'Joy Of Giving' philosophy. Atmosphere Core operates eight resorts in the Maldives within a powerful brand portfolio comprising THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU, and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts. The company is poised for strong growth in South Asia, with three THE OZEN COLLECTION properties in the pipeline. OZEN MANSION KOLKATA opening in Q4 2024 in India, OZEN PRIVE ATHIRI GILI set for Q4 2024 in the Maldives, and OZEN SECLUDED TANGALLE in Sri Lanka.

Atmosphere Core Brand Websites:

ATMOSPHERE | THE OZEN COLLECTION | COLOURS OF OBLU

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)