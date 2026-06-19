Business News | Discovery Channel Spotlights Jupiter Hospital's Dombivli Facility in Upcoming Special 'Structures of Tomorrow'

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: As India rapidly expands its infrastructure footprint across sectors, Discovery Channel's upcoming special Structures of Tomorrow turns the spotlight on the future of healthcare infrastructure through Jupiter Hospital with a special focus on their flagship facility in Dombivli.

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The 22-minute feature explores how the hospital is bringing together advanced medical infrastructure, sustainability-led planning, and patient-centric design to build a future-ready healthcare ecosystem.

Located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the greenfield facility spans over 750,000 sq. ft. and houses 500 beds, over 100 ICU beds, and 19 operation theatres. Designed as a next-generation healthcare destination, the hospital integrates critical care infrastructure, AI-enabled systems, sustainability-focused planning, and operational precision to meet the growing healthcare demands of urban India.

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The documentary goes beyond the scale of the structure to capture the thinking behind it. From wider emergency corridors and clustered departments that reduce patient transfer time to healing gardens, natural light, and companion beds for ICU relatives, the feature highlights how the facility has been designed around both medical efficiency and patient experience.

It also offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the hospital, documenting the 25-month journey involving architects, engineers, doctors, and operations teams. From real-time air quality monitoring systems and robotic duct-cleaning technology to emergency preparedness simulations and backend infrastructure testing, the film captures the complexity and coordination involved in building a future-ready healthcare institution.

Speaking about the vision behind the project, Dr. Ajay Thakker, Director, Jupiter Hospital, said, "At Jupiter Hospital, we believe healthcare infrastructure must evolve ahead of demand. The Dombivli facility reflects our commitment to building spaces that combine cutting-edge technology with compassion, dignity, and patient-centric care. Through this documentary, we hope viewers get an inside look into what truly goes into creating future-ready healthcare ecosystems for India."

Tanaz Mehta, Executive Director - Advertising Revenues South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, "At Warner Bros. Discovery, we are always looking to tell stories that showcase innovation shaping everyday lives in meaningful ways. Jupiter Hospital's Dombivli facility stood out for its vision, scale, and human-first approach to healthcare infrastructure. Through Structures of Tomorrow, we wanted to bring viewers a closer look at how healthcare spaces in India are evolving to become smarter, more sustainable, and more patient-centric."

Structures of Tomorrow featuring Jupiter Hospital is scheduled to air on Discovery Channel & Discovery+ on Saturday, 20 June at 6:30 PM.

About Warner Bros. DiscoveryWarner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs, and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Espanol, Hogar de HGTV, and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com. Instagram: discovery+ | Discovery Channel India

For more information, please feel free to contact:Sanjukta Nathan | sanjukta.nathan@archetype.coRaiyomand Mistry | raiyomand.mistry@archetype.co

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