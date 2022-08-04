New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI/PNN): Disha Publication, one of India's leading publishers, has recently received the Runner-up award amongst the Top Indian Academic Publishers from the Minister of State for Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, during The People's Choice Publisher Award 2022 by Front List and The Federation of Indian Publishers with Nielsen.

In this age of digital technology, publishing companies are constantly juggling between revenue models and advertising models to survive in the market. In addition, Covid19 has proved to be a big blow to the publishing industry. However, Disha collaborated with 15 new authors and published 100 new titles in the test preparation segment even in these challenging times.

Disha Publication was founded by Dr O. P. Agarwal, a reputed name in the chemistry field, aiming to provide quality reading materials to the Indian audience and bring young writers to the forefront. With more than two decades of experience in the market, the publishing house has become a well-established name in the publication and distribution of print and digital learning material. It specializes in school books, competitive exam books, e-books, and online test series. In fact, Disha Publication caters to almost every possible Indian competitive exam and entrance exam with its 1,000+ books for examinations, including IIT JEE, CAT, XAT, BITSAT, MH-CET, NEET, NTA NET, VITEEE, NEET, SSC, CTET, IBPS RRB, IBPS Bank PO, SBI Clerk, DRDO, CDS, NDA, and UPSC among many others. In addition, the publishing company is also a leading provider of K-12 education content and materials, along with Olympiad and scholarship exam books.

In a statement, Disha Publication Founder Dr O. P. Agarwal shared the company's vision. "Despite the digital boom and COVID-19-induced disruption, there seems to be an increase in the consumption and production of new titles. Moreover, a large chunk of books consumed in India is educational books. As a result, we at Disha are dedicated to producing the most progressive, innovative, and aspirant-oriented books and study materials. With the help of our diverse team of subject matter experts, researchers, and authors, Disha envisions to continue serving the Indian student community just like it has been doing for the past two decades."

Disha Publication has tied up with reputed and revered subject-specific faculties, including Mrunal Patel, Er. D. C. Gupta, Dr Awadhesh Singh, Dr Siddharth Arora, Gajendra Kumar, Ashish Malik, Vaibhav Trivedi, Aman Soni, Deepanshu Singh, and many others to publish high-quality and authoritative competitive exam books. In addition, the firm is now entering the edtech space with online courses and practice tests.

Disha has recently partnered with TCS ion to provide online learning for Banking, SSC, Railway, Defense, UPSC, State PSC, and other exams. With this, Disha is ready to dominate the Indian test preparation and educational content segment.

