Business News | Diversity Hiring Up 21% as India's Overall Hiring Cools -- Bengaluru, IT, and BFSI Show the Way for Inclusive Hiring

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4: India's overall white-collar hiring moderated in May 2026, declining 4% year-on-year and 6% month-on-month, according to the latest foundit Insights Tracker (fit) by foundit, Asia's leading jobs and talent platform foundit.

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Against this broader slowdown, diversity hiring grew 21% year-on-year in May 2026-- a decoupling that reflects sustained employer commitment to inclusive workforce strategies even as overall recruitment activity remains selective.

Women accounted for 56% of all diversity-focused recruitment, while PwD representation has tripled over two years, growing to 12%, and D&I-focused hiring -- which includes LGBTQIA+ and neurodiverse talent -- has expanded to nearly a third of all diversity hires.

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"While overall hiring has grown more selective, organisations continue to invest in talent areas that support long-term business resilience," said Tarun Sinha, CEO, foundit. "The sustained momentum in diversity hiring reflects a structural shift in how India Inc. is approaching inclusion -- less as a compliance requirement and more as a capability strategy. The expansion into leadership roles, technology functions, and previously underrepresented groups such as PwD signals a more integrated and mature approach to building future-ready workforces."

Key Findings: Diversity & Inclusion Hiring Trends -- May 2026

In May 2026, Women account for 56% of diversity-focused hires, followed by LGBTQIA+ and neurodiverse talent at 32% and PwD at 12%.PwD Hiring Triples in Two Years; Diversity Mix Broadens Beyond GenderWomen's share of diversity-focussed recruitment reflects a sustained emphasis on gender inclusion through returnship programmes, leadership pipelines, and flexible work models. PwD hiring has grown from 2% in May 2024 to 12% in May 2026, driven by accessibility investments, inclusive workplace design, and ESG compliance requirements. D&I-focused hiring has expanded to 32%, particularly within IT and consulting organisations that have adopted broader inclusion frameworks.IT - Software & Services Leads Diversity Hiring; Women Anchor BFSI, PwD Gains in BPO and Manufacturing

Diversity hiring by industry -- share shift FY25 to FY26:- IT - Software & Services: 25% (+2pp)- Consulting & Analytics: 14% (+2pp)- ITES / BPO / KPO: 11% (+1pp)- Healthcare & Pharma: 9% (+1pp)- E-commerce & Retail: 6% (+1pp)- Manufacturing / Automotive: 4% (+1pp)- FMCG: 4% (0)- BFSI: 18% (-3pp)- Education / EdTech: 5% (-1pp)- Telecommunications: 4% (-1pp)

IT - Software & Services retained its position as the largest diversity hiring sector at 25%, with 40% of its diversity hires comprising LGBTQIA+ and neurodiverse talent.

BFSI records the highest women representation at 62% of its diversity hires, followed by FMCG (61%) and Healthcare (60%).

PwD hiring is most concentrated in ITES/BPO (18%) and Manufacturing/Automotive (16%), while Consulting & Analytics expanded its diversity share from 12% to 14%.

Bengaluru Emerges as India's Largest Diversity Hiring Hub; Hyderabad Records Strongest Growth

Diversity hiring by city -- share shift FY25 to FY26:- Bengaluru: 19% (+4pp)- Hyderabad: 15% (+5pp)- Chennai: 9% (0)- Remote Roles: 8% (0)- Pune: 8% (+1pp)- Delhi-NCR: 17% (-4pp)- Mumbai: 11% (-3pp)

Bengaluru emerged as the largest diversity hiring location in FY26, with its share rising from 15% to 19%, driven by technology, BFSI, and healthcare talent demand. Hyderabad recorded the strongest growth, climbing from 10% to 15%, reflecting demand from GCCs, technology companies, and pharma-led enterprises. Delhi-NCR declined from 21% to 17%.

Women-focused hiring has expanded into Tier-2 cities, now accounting for 28% of women-led diversity hires (up from 21%), supported by hybrid work and 'return to work' programmes, while PwD hiring remains metro-concentrated at 78%.

Large Enterprises Drive Inclusive Recruitment; Startups Account for 1 in 5 Diversity Hires

- MNCs / GCCs / Large Enterprises: 60%- Startups: 21%- SMEs / Mid-sized Companies: 19%

Large organisations continue to anchor India's diversity hiring agenda, contributing 60% of all inclusive recruitment opportunities. Startups accounted for 21% of diversity hiring, driven by AI, SaaS, fintech, and HR technology firms that have embedded skills-first and inclusive hiring models into their workforce strategies.

Diversity Hiring Reaches the Leadership Pipeline

Mid-level roles account for the largest share of diversity hiring at 44%, followed by entry-level at 38% and senior management and leadership at 18%.

18% of diversity-focused hires are now at senior management and leadership level, with mid-level roles accounting for the largest share at 44%, indicating that inclusion mandates are increasingly embedded into succession planning and leadership pipeline development.

Within the leadership band, engineering managers and tech leads account for 18% of senior diversity roles, followed by CHRO-office and HR leadership roles at 15% and Product Managers at 13%, indicating that inclusion mandates are increasingly embedded into succession planning and leadership pipeline development.

Other Key Hiring Trends in May 2026

Overall Hiring Activity Remains Selective; Travel & Tourism Leads Sectoral PerformanceOverall white-collar hiring declined 6% month-on-month and 4% year-on-year in May 2026, with the foundit Insights Tracker recording a broader period of consolidation.

Despite the headline softness, several sectors demonstrated resilience -- Travel & Tourism recorded 26% annual growth, followed by Automotive (12%), Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals (11%), and Real Estate (11%).

From a functional standpoint, IT roles grew 34% year-on-year, Marketing & Communications 27%, and Medical roles 26%, highlighting sustained investment in digital capability, healthcare expansion, and brand-building functions.

About foundit -- APAC & Middle East

foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME) is a leading talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. In addition to a powerful AI-powered job search, foundit offers e-learning, assessments, and services related to resume creation, interview preparation, and professional networking. Since its inception, the company has assisted over 120 million job seekers across 18 countries in upskilling and connecting them with the right job opportunities.

Over the last two decades, the company has been a leader in the world of recruitment solutions and has launched cutting-edge solutions to give recruiters access to passive candidates in addition to active ones. With the use of advanced technology, foundit is seeking to efficiently bridge the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches and offer precision hiring. Additionally, foundit has been recognised as a Great Place To Work, reflecting its dedication to fostering a supportive and dynamic work culture.

To learn more about foundit in APAC & Gulf, visit: www.foundit.in | www.founditgulf.com | www.foundit.sg | www.foundit.my | www.foundit.com.ph | www.foundit.com.hk | www.foundit.id

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