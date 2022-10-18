Diwali celebrations gets a new meaning as Nippon India Mutual Fund asks people to #ShareYourLight

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/ATK): We make it a point to visit our loved ones during Diwali and these visits brighten up celebrations for everyone.

India's fastest-growing asset management company, Nippon India Mutual Fund, has launched an initiative to maximise your returns on Diwali celebrations!

Also Read | Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at the … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Called #ShareYourLight, Nippon India has provided us with a toll-free number 1800 547 8227 where trained volunteer will assist callers with the nearest orphanages, old-age homes, women's shelters and NGOs of their choice; close to their localities.

They have put together a heart-touching TVC to dial up our good sides and motivate us to make that call! This initiative is being shared actively on social media, spoken about in mainstream media and being forwarded in WhatsApp groups.

Also Read | Kaathal – The Core: Mammootty Reveals Title and First Look of His Film With Jeo Baby, Co-Starring Jyothika (View Pic).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgoCG-yV9mY

Nippon India Mutual Fund also encourages everyone to click a selfie/ record a video of their visit and post the same on social media with #ShareYourLight so that the words spreads far and wide.

After all, what's a celebration without sharing a little festive cheer?

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)