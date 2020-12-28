Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Dixon Technologies' wholly-owned subsidiary Padget Electronics has signed an agreement with Motorola for manufacturing of smart phones at its facility in Noida bordering the national capital.

Padget is one of the few companies which recently received approval from the government under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme.In October, the government had cleared 16 proposals from domestic and international companies entailing an investment of Rs 11,000 crore under the PLI scheme to manufacture mobile phones worth Rs 10.5 lakh crore over the next five years.

"At Dixon, we are committed to the government's vision of making India an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' said Vice Chairman and Managing Director Atul B Lall.

"We are confident that in the backdrop of government schemes and initiatives to boost electronics manufacturing sector, India will soon be a competitive destination globally," he said in a statement on Monday.

Lall said Dixon is honoured to be associated with Motorola brand and "we aspire to take forward their legacy of high quality, commitment, ethics and trust."

Dixon Technologies India Ltd is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones/smart phones markets in India.

Its product portfolio includes consumer electronics like LED TVs; home appliances like washing machines; lighting products like LED bulbs and tubelights, downlighters; mobile phones/smart phones; CCTV and DVRs; and medical equipment.

Dixon also provides solutions in reverse logistics, that is repair and refurbishment services of set-top boxes, mobile phones/smart phones and LED TV panels. (ANI)

