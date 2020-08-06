Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Spell Bee League is all set to take your child's dream of working with Robots a step closer. Want to know how? Spell Bee League has recently joined hands with DIYA - Do It Yourself Academy who is coming on board as an Exclusive Robotics partner.

Coding is the fastest growing educational necessity amongst Schools and Colleges as kids these days have a greater passion to get educated and equip with coding skills. DIYA has carved a niche and is a known name as a seasoned Coding and Robotics Training Company.

They also conduct workshops where they provide kits and accessories along with technical and theoretical sessions for Robotics. After joining Spell Bee League, the team is aiming at giving benefits such as practical applications of scientific concepts, enhancement of hand-eye coordination, a pathway to the robotic sector, building a sense of team-work and imbibing and inculcation of leadership skills.

"We, at DIYA, are glad to generate awareness about Codingand Robotics amongst the kids of today's generation. In this world full of computer games and digital tools we are happy creating these programs that will prepare them for future jobs with experiential and immersive learning activities. Here our main motto is to make today's kids future-ready, as Coding and Robotics are among the top five skills needed for next-generation. Emerging Technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Blockchain etc..are on the rise and the skillset we embed into them will not only help your child become future-ready but also enhance there mental strength," said Latika Rangaraj, COO, Do It Yourself Academy (DIYA).

"The uniqueness of Spell Bee League also lies in the fact that it is going to be an experience where children will learn about humility and spirit of giving. We are also opening our completion to the students from schools in underprivileged sectors which cannot afford to participate in such competition. Along with this we are also bringing out childhood safety awareness and elements of kindness and keeping animals safe through our associations and exercises," says Co-founder Madhu Satyanarayana, Spell Bee League.

"We, at DIYA , aim to be a world leader in providing high-performance future-tech International Certification courses for not just Schools and Colleges but also for working professionals. We are already providing certification courses in the futuristic tech space in technologies like Robotics, IoT, AI, ML, 3D Printing and Industrial Automation education for school and college students to develop 21st-century skills using an Industry Oriented International Curriculum. Alongside our strong foothold in the Indian Market we have also entered itno strong international partnerships and collaborations in the UK, US, Singapore and Australia," said Udhay Shankar Polavaram CEO & President, Do It Yourself Academy (DIYA).

Along with Do It Yourself Academy (DIYA), the initiative is supported by many other national and international partners brands such as Smart Kidz Club USA, Hoopsters League of Action Heroes, Rhhyns Academy, People for Animals Bangalore and many more.

