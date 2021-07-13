Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): DIZO, the first brand under the realme TechLife Ecosystem, gears up for the first sale of its first-ever True Wireless earbuds, DIZO GoPods D on July 14, 2021, on Flipkart. Competitively priced at INR 1,599 only, the DIZO GoPods D boasts of trendy and premium design with Radial Metallic Texture, 10mm large driver with Bass Boost+ algorithm, 20 hours of music playback, Game Mode at 110ms super-low latency, Environmental Noise Cancellation, realme Link App, intelligent touch controls and a lot more. During its first sale, starting on July 14, 2021, from 12 noon onwards on Flipkart, users will be able to grab these amazing DIZO GoPods D at a special price of just INR 1,399.

Lightweight and Trendy DesignBoasting a mesmerizing Radial Metallic Texture, the DIZO GoPods D give the ears a touch of beauty with advanced engraving process, and the dense concentric circles of 0.2mm precision carved onto the surface mimic the flow of music waves. The earbuds have been designed according to the ergonomics of the human ear and each impeccably designed earbud weighs only 4.1g, making it lighter than most earbuds available in the market.

Booming Bass Tuned by MastersThe DIZO GoPods D is equipped with 10mm Large Driver and Bass Boost+ algorithm specially tuned by the masters of audio engineering from DIZO and realme, who have over 10 years of experience working with some of the world's top audio brands. Together the driver and audio tuning help improve the sound quality and elasticity while making the bass sound rich, smooth, and incredibly powerful. The TPU + PEEK polymer composite diaphragm, additionally, brings deeper bass to give users clearer stereo output and an astonishingly wonderful listening experience.

20 Hours of Music PlaytimeA high-capacity battery of 40mAh for each earbud along with a 400mAh capacity charging case will give users 5 hours of non-stop music playback per charge and up to a total of 20 hours of music playback[1] combined with the charging case. Further, just 10 minutes of charge will provide up to 120 minutes of playback time.

Game Mode and MoreThe DIZO GoPods D features Game Mode and once turned on, it can help users reach upto 110ms Super Low Latency to ensure that audio stays synchronized with visuals for smooth gaming and video experiences. And the Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) algorithm helps block out ambient noises during calls, so voice calls are crystal clear. Additionally, Bluetooth 5.0 provides a stable signal, long transmission distance and low power consumption. Also, thanks to Instant Connection technology, the earbuds immediately connect to the device as soon as they're picked out of the case, making the pairing ever so convenient and time-saving.

realme Link App Support and Intelligent Touch ControlThat's not all, the DIZO GoPods D is supported by the realme Link App for users to personalize the earbuds, such as adjusting sound effects, customizing touch functions, and updating the firmware to better align the earbuds with user habits. Intelligent Touch Controls allow users to play/ pause music, answer/ hang-up calls, etc. by simply tapping on the earbuds.

IPX4 Water Resistant and Quality AssuranceLast but not the least, IPX4 waterproof[2] ensures resistance from water splashes so that the earbuds are safe from even the sweatiest workouts. In terms of quality assurance, DIZO and realme have lab tested the DIZO GoPods D extensively, which include the 10,000X charging case open/close tests, 2,000X charging port stability tests, 5,000X charging port plug in/ out tests, 168 hours of high-temperature and high-humidity test at 500C/RH95%, and 168 hours of temperature test at -450C/750C.

Price, Availability, and OffersThe DIZO GoPods D comes in the two all-time favourite colours - Black and White. Power-packed with all the exciting features, a compact form factor, the latest TWS earbuds by DIZO will be available on Flipkart from July 14, 2021, 12:00 noon onwards. Priced at INR 1,599, but as a first sale offer, the latest TWS earbuds by DIZO will be sold at a special price of INR 1,399 only.

DIZO GoPods D: Flipkart link here Additionally, DIZO recently announced the appointment of their CEO and official spokesperson - Abhilash Panda to lead the DIZO operations in India. Their products - DIZO GoPods D, DIZO Wireless, and the feature phones - DIZO Star 300 and DIZO Star 500 have received an overwhelming response in the country. Last week, the brand also confirmed that the DIZO Wireless during its first sale and DIZO's first-ever sale sold 5,000 units within just 10 minutes on Flipkart. The product received a 4.4 rating with a total of 989 ratings and 170 reviews[3] and has emerged as the highest rated[4] neckband in the 1K-2K category. It has also become the best seller in the category.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)