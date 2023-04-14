New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI/PNN): No other society in the world has elevated the importance of cooking the way Indians have. Food and the art of cooking have been considered sacred in India for centuries. This has ingrained the love for cooking in an Indian household, thereby increasing the importance of kitchens.

For considering this importance and offering bespoke services to its clients, Dona Modular Systems receives the Kitchen Retailer Award, 2023, in the Standalone Category by the India Kitchen Congress (IKC). IKC is a melting pot and a meeting ground for professionals and investors in the realm of modular kitchens and cabinetry. The conference recognizes noteworthy contributions to the sector and felicitates companies that take modular kitchens up a notch.

Dona Modular Systems achieved this feat in the April of 2023 for its innovative offerings. Its premium kitchen designs provide clients with an ideal blend of European aesthetics and Indian functionalities. Contemporary Indian households are massively influenced by the look, feel, and appeal of chic European interiors. However, these designs are rarely in sync with the way traditional Indian kitchens operate.

By offering the best of both worlds, the Dona team helps its clients resolve the discrepancies associated with modern European kitchen designs without hampering the aesthetic appeal. The company works on the smallest details to ensure a fully-functional and authentic Indian kitchen. Details as peculiar as the degree at which one's elbow should be while making rotis and the average height of Indian women are considered while creating premium kitchen designs, preventing the clients from making any compromises.

Dona Modular Systems has also created an exclusive experience center in Mumbai's Lower Parel to provide the public with a glimpse of its services. The space is equipped with four display kitchens along with wardrobes to help the visitors see the brand's work in action before making a final decision. Steering away from the conventional "one size fits all" approach, Dona personalized its designs according to the specific needs and preferences of every client it works with.

Having designed more than 200 kitchens for varied Indian households since its inception, Divya Thakkar, the Head of Design and Partner of Dona Modular Systems, believes that The Best Kitchen Retailer Award, 2023, will inspire the brand to explore new horizons and enhance its offerings to revolutionize modular kitchens in the country.

She says, "For us, our 4-word statement of 'World in a Box' refers to the four walls we call home. Since this world is managed by a home-maker, it's often organized. However, the kitchen and wardrobe is the space where we usually see the most organized chaos. With Dona, we have stepped in with the intent to help our home-makers while they make their worlds in a box!"

