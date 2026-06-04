Business News | Doris & Co. Enters the Beauty Space with a Skin-First Philosophy

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 4: Doris & Co. enters India's rapidly expanding skincare market with a focused philosophy: consumers were sold better makeup, but what they truly needed was better skin. India's skincare market is projected to grow from approximately USD 9 billion to more than USD 18 billion in the coming years. The market has never been bigger, louder, faster, or more crowded. Consumers today have access to more products, more ingredients, and more launches than ever before.

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Yet despite all this growth, people continue searching for products they can trust and routines they can actually sustain. Across the country every morning, many people layer foundation, concealer, and colour correction not because they love makeup, but because the skin underneath has been quietly neglected. Over time, makeup became the solution and skincare became the afterthought. Here is what the industry rarely says out loud: makeup does not fix skin. It covers it.

A well-formulated cleanser, a stable Vitamin C serum, and a sunscreen you actually wear every day are the things that change what you see when the makeup comes off. Yet these are often the products that remain out of reach, overpriced, or imported for Indian consumers who know exactly what they want and deserve.

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Doris & Co. enters this moment with a different point of view.

THE BRANDDoris & Co. is a premium everyday skincare brand developed and manufactured in India, built for modern lifestyles and available exclusively at doriscosmetics.com.

Launching in June 2026 with a focused debut collection of three hero products, the brand is built on one belief: great skin should not depend on international deliveries, expensive appointments, or complicated routines.

All Doris & Co. formulations are vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologically tested. The products are manufactured in India using globally sourced, clinically backed actives to make premium skincare more accessible for Indian consumers.

THE PEOPLE BEHIND ITDoris & Co. was founded by Megha Khanda alongside co-founders Saksham Khanda and Aditya Saraswat.

The three do not come from the beauty industry but from something equally valuable: a sharp eye for what consumers need, the discipline to build it properly, and the experience of scaling businesses.

Megha's background is rooted in B2B technology and global business growth, working closely with international companies on growth and strategy. That lens of building things that not only look good but perform shaped the way she approached skincare.

What she observed across international markets was not that people elsewhere had a superior skincare secret. It was that they had access to products built with honesty and intention. The ingredients were clear, formulas delivered what they promised. The gap between what a product claimed and what it actually did was simply smaller.

Back home, Megha saw Indian consumers becoming more informed and more demanding, yet still struggling to find products that matched their expectations. The good stuff was either expensive to import, inconsistent in quality, or not built for Indian skin, climate, and daily routines.

That gap became brief. The name Doris & Co. came from Megha's instinct that the best things should travel well, in quality and in ethos, whether made here or anywhere else in the world.

Saksham and Aditya, IIT Delhi alumni who have spent over a decade building and scaling successful ventures together, joined as co-founders to bring operational depth and business rigour. Together, the founding team focused on one question: Not what would sell. But what would stay.

WHAT MAKES DORIS & CO. DIFFERENT"Most skincare brands claim. We believe in delivering what is claimed."

The skincare industry has a transparency problem. Consumers have grown wiser now. They flip the bottle now and search for the ingredients and a good story is no longer sufficient for them. Doris & Co. is born for those people who stopped trusting the front and started reading the back. Every formula has been shared transparently and every active is clinically backed. The brand spent over a year in research, formulation and ultimately the development before a single product went on sale, and chose to launch three things right vs thirty done wrong in haste.

Consistency is the word skincare rarely says out loud. Real results do not arrive overnight. They come from showing up every day with products simple enough to use and effective enough to stay. Doris & Co. was built for that kind of quiet, unglamorous commitment - the kind that actually changes skin.

THE FORMULATION EDGE: JAPANESE BOTANICALSOne of the defining choices across the Doris & Co. collection is the use of Japanese botanical actives selected for their precision and documented history in skincare science.

The brightening complex Clair Blanch II, featured in the Radiance C Serum and Underarm Roll-On, includes:

- Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract (Japanese Skullcap): helps calm stressed skin and support pigmentation concerns. - Paeonia Suffruticosa Root Extract (Tree Peony): supports visibly more even-looking skin. - Saxifraga Sarmentosa Extract: traditionally used in Japanese cosmetic botany for skin conditioning and luminosity.

Indian skin is uniquely prone to sun-induced uneven tone, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, and pollution-triggered dullness. Building around botanicals with a verified, long-standing history rather than trending actives with a large marketing budget is exactly the kind of call that separates a serious formulation from a seasonal launch

THE DEBUT COLLECTION

DORIS & CO has three products, each chosen because it earns a permanent place in a real routine (and not because it photographs well or follows a trend unlike other products)

DORIS & CO Radiance C Serum

Vitamin C Face Serum * ₹1,199 * 30ml

Skin Concerns: Dullness, dark spots, hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, dehydration

Texture: Lightweight, fast-absorbing

- Fragrance-free

- No parabens, no harsh actives

- Suitable for daily morning and evening use

DORIS & CO Sunveil Primer Sunscreen SPF 50

Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen + Primer * ₹899 * 50ml

Skin Concerns: Sun damage, UV exposure, uneven base, lack of daily protection

Texture: Lightweight, non-sticky, matte primer finish -- no white cast

- Doubles as a lightweight primer base

- Faster absorption formula

- Broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection

DORIS & CO 5% AHA BHA Underarm Roll-On

Underarm Deodorant & Brightening Roll-On * ₹599 * 50ml

Skin Concerns: Dark underarms, odour, dryness, pigmentation

Texture: Non-sticky, non-greasy roll-on

- No formaldehyde, no paraben, no halogen, no aluminium, no silicon

- Fruit-derived, skin-gentle exfoliation

- 24-hour freshness and confidence

FOUNDER QUOTE

"Beauty should never ask people to become more. It should help them feel more like themselves."- Megha Khanda, Founder, Doris & Co.

For the founders, this is not about convincing people to buy more skincare products but to stop them from searching because healthy skin should not depend on expensive appointments.

DORIS & CO.

Premium everyday skincare.

Built in India. Inspired globally. Made to stay.Website: https://doriscosmetics.com/

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