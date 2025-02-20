VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: Dosti Realty, renowned for its commitment to redefining modern living, has unveiled an exciting collaboration with Matrix Dance Academy, founded by Bollywood actor and celebrated dancer Tiger Shroff. This collaboration enhances the lifestyle experience at Dosti Greenscapes, Dosti Realty's premium residential project in Upper Camp, Pune, by offering residents professional dance training--a step towards fostering holistic and vibrant living.

This collaboration reflects Dosti Realty's ongoing vision of creating environments where residents can fully embrace and enjoy their community spaces, pursue their passions, and develop new skills. Matrix Dance Academy, born from Tiger Shroff's dedication to shaping the future of dance in India, brings a level of expertise and passion that seamlessly aligns with the lifestyle values of Dosti Greenscapes.

Renowned for his dedication to fitness and movement, Tiger Shroff has long been celebrated as one of India's most exceptional dancers. This relentless pursuit of excellence led to the creation of Matrix Dance Academy--a vision brought to life by Tiger, which believes that with dedication and the right guidance, anyone can master the art of dance in a short span of time. Matrix Dance Academy is not just a school; it's a movement. Through resilience and unwavering passion, Tiger aims to ignite a nationwide love for dance, inspiring the next generation to push boundaries and achieve excellence. His academy is shaping the future of dance in India, empowering individuals to express themselves through the transformative power of movement.

By integrating professional dance training into Dosti Greenscapes, Dosti Realty reinforces its commitment to cultivating vibrant, dynamic communities that thrive on creativity, growth, and well-being. This initiative transforms Dosti Greenscapes into more than just a residential development--it becomes a hub where culture, fitness, and artistry converge.

Speaking about the collaboration, Anuj Goradia, Director of Dosti Realty, said, "At Dosti Realty, we strive to meet the evolving needs of today's discerning homebuyers, who seek more than just a home--they desire an enriched lifestyle. Our partnership with Matrix Dance Academy, led by the talented Tiger Shroff, reflects this commitment to offering exceptional experiences. Through this collaboration, we are bringing world-class dance and fitness training to Dosti Greenscapes, creating a community that inspires creativity, personal growth, and well-being. By weaving such unique opportunities into our developments, we aim to redefine the standards of modern living and offer our residents a truly unparalleled lifestyle."

Says Tiger Shroff renowned Bollywood star, Founder of Matrix Dance Academy "Thrilled to have Matrix Dance Academy collaborate with Dosti Realty for Dosti Greenscapes! I'm incredibly excited to have Matrix Dance Academy collaborate with Dosti Realty as they bring Dosti Greenscapes to life in Pune. Their vision of building vibrant, holistic communities perfectly aligns with what we stand for at Matrix Dance Academy--a place where movement, fitness, and passion thrive. While Matrix Dance Academy will take shape here in the coming years, this collaboration marks a step toward making dance and movement more accessible to aspiring dancers, fitness enthusiasts, and young dreamers. Dance has always been more than just an art to me--it's a way of life, instilling discipline, confidence, and growth. Through this journey, I hope to inspire people to embrace it as a form of self-expression and well-being. Excited for what's ahead and can't wait to see this vision come to life! See you on the dance floor!"

Pavit Singh, Ileseum Clubs, Founder and Partner of Ileseum Sports and Clubs LLP "Lifestyle is at the core of modern living, and at Dosti Greenscapes, we are committed to delivering experiences that enrich daily life. Our partnership with Dosti Realty for the third time is a reflection of this commitment. With the first-ever Matrix Dance Academy in Pune, led by the exceptionally talented Tiger Shroff, we are excited to bring a new dimension of fitness, creativity, and self-expression to the community. This collaboration reinforces our vision of integrating world-class lifestyle offerings into residential spaces, making Dosti Greenscapes a truly vibrant and dynamic place to live."

Dosti Greenscapes is a meticulously designed residential community offering 2, 3, and 4 BHK homes, ranging from 680 sq. ft. to 1395 sq. ft. Crafted with superior quality and attention to detail, each home is designed to deliver an elevated living experience. The development is not only luxurious but also tech-friendly, with seamless Wi-Fi connectivity at various points across the development, ensuring that residents stay connected in today's digital age. Emphasizing sustainability, Dosti Greenscapes incorporates eco-friendly features that reduce environmental impact, making it a forward-thinking development for the environmentally conscious homebuyer. Residents will also enjoy a range of world-class amenities, including two grand clubhouses, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, a refreshing swimming pool, lush landscaped gardens, a secure children's play area and much more. Every aspect of Dosti Greenscapes has been thoughtfully designed to blend modern living with comfort, convenience and a commitment to a greener, smarter future.

Strategically located in Upper Camp, just 2 km from Magarpatta City, Dosti Greenscapes offers seamless connectivity to key infrastructure such as educational institutions, healthcare centres, commercial hubs, and entertainment zones. With easy access to major highways, the railway station, Pune Airport, and upcoming infrastructural developments, it is an ideal destination for homebuyers and investors.

With this latest initiative, Dosti Realty continues to reinforce its reputation as a developer that goes beyond just building homes. By curating strategic collaborations that enhance residents' overall well-being, the company is setting new standards for holistic living. At Dosti Greenscapes, residents are more than just neighbours - they are Friends for life.

Dosti Greenscapes - Phase 1, 2, 3 & 4 are registered under MahaRERA No. P52100049942, P52100051041, P52100077059 & P52100077092 respectively and are available on website - https://maharera.maharashtra.gov.in under registered projects. This project is funded by ICICI Bank Ltd. T&C Apply.

About Dosti Realty

For over four decades, Dosti Realty has been a symbol of trust and excellence in the real estate sector. With a legacy rooted in understanding the evolving needs of our customers, we have transformed not just pin codes but lives--building enduring communities that nurture relationships and growth. We have successfully delivered over 13 million sq. ft. across more than 135 properties. We take pride in shaping over 21,300 residences into homes where families thrive together.

At Dosti Realty, understanding is the cornerstone of our ethos, 'Friends for Life.' This philosophy has been refined through years of listening, learning, and innovating to meet the aspirations of homebuyers. From timeless architecture and thoughtfully designed spaces to consistent construction updates and exceptional post-possession support, we make every step of the home-buying journey seamless and rewarding. More than just buildings, we create spaces that foster connection, harmony, and a profound sense of belonging.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation drives us to shape the future with over 21 million sq. ft. of developments planned across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. These include thoughtfully designed residences, educational institutions, commercial hubs, retail spaces and IT parks--each crafted to inspire comfort and connection. Grounded in values like trust, transparency, quality and timely delivery, Dosti Realty remains dedicated to building brighter futures and nurturing communities for generations to come.

For more details log on to: https://dostirealty.com/

