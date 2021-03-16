Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): DOT School of Design, Chennai's first multi-disciplinary design college, invites applications from students for early admission for the 2021 batch of its Bachelors, Masters, and Diploma courses in Spatial Design, Industrial Design, Communication Design, Fashion Design, Textile Design, and Fine Arts.

The college takes only 25 students per discipline. Early admission helps students secure their seats in the courses of their choice. Offered in collaboration with Alagappa University, (Accredited with 'A+' grade by NAAC) approved by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

The students can visit www.dotsod.in or call 95000 12166 to learn more and avail early admission. The application closes on 31 March 2021.

Commenting about design education, AR R Raammnath, Chairman, DOT School of Design, said, that today there are more options in higher education than ever. Alongside the traditional streams such as engineering, medicine, and commerce, there are a variety of new streams. However, higher education in design is among the avenues that promise new, fast-growing, more challenging, and highly rewarding careers as the design industry has become the new growth engine for aspiring economies around the world and design professionals are heading successful companies everywhere.

However, quality design education is not equally distributed. In a city like Chennai which boasts of a diversified manufacturing sector, IT and other services industry, and growing urban infrastructure, it did not have an exclusive design college. And students from in and around Chennai who aspired to pursue design courses had to chase fewer and fewer seats in the cities of other states."

AR R Raammnath added that in this context, DOT School of Design comes as a boon for students from in and around Chennai who are keen to pursue a creative design career. "Our strengths are our eminent faculties from esteemed institutions, avant-garde infrastructure, and carefully-crafted curriculum. Unlike the conventional method of teaching, DOT moulds its students through hands-on training. The teaching framework here grooms the students to respect the history of design, learn from the pioneers, work with the craftsmen, equip for the industrial world, and prepare for the digital future."

He said that due to a lack of awareness, creative education is largely left unexplored by students and parents. The huge gap between the demand and supply of creative skills is an opportunity, as design students who enter the job market early will have more bargaining power. It is not an exaggeration to state that the next decade marks the shift from "making" to "creating". It is time that students chose the path less travelled and chart a new course for themselves with design education.

