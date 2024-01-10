Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): The inauguration day of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 saw a major announcement by Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, a leading Emirati multinational logistics company.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem revealed DP World's ambitious investment plans, underscoring the company's commitment to furthering economic development in Gujarat and India.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Manipur CM N Biren Singh Denies Permission to Use Public Ground for Rahul Gandhi-Led Yatra Launch.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said, "DP World is planning in the next 3 years to invest in addition to that $3 billion. We will continue to support Gujarat's economy by building a state-of-the art container terminal at Kandla Port with a capacity of 2 million containers. Looking ahead, we foresee deeper trade, employment and cultural collaboration between India and the UAE".

He added, "DP World has signed a strategic MoU with the Government of Gujarat on the sidelines of the Summit which reiterates our commitment to the state of Gujarat and India. We are proud to partner with the government for the development of India's logistics sector and we will continue to support the manufacturing industries of Gujarat and the rest of India to make India goods globally competitive and accessible."

Also Read | Kolkata: After Jadavpur University, Ragging Menace Surfaces in Iconic Calcutta Medical College.

The announcement marks a substantial injection of capital into the region, showcasing DP World's confidence in the economic potential of Gujarat.

The state-of-the-art container terminal at Kandla Port, with its expansive capacity, is poised to become a pivotal hub for trade and logistics in the region.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem expressed a forward-looking vision for the economic collaboration between India and the UAE.

DP World formalised its commitment to the state of Gujarat and India by signing a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat on the sidelines of the summit.

The strategic MoU solidifies the collaboration between DP World and the Government of Gujarat, setting the stage for transformative developments in the logistics sector.

The investment infusion and the commitment to supporting manufacturing industries align with the broader goals of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, fostering economic growth and enhancing global competitiveness.

As DP World charts an ambitious course for investment, the announcement signifies a significant milestone in the economic landscape of Gujarat, positioning the state as a key player in the global logistics and trade network. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)