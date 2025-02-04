VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: Acer, the global leader in technology solutions, has announced exciting new developments as part of its continued commitment to empowering creativity and enhancing everyday living through innovation. Building on its success as a top provider of cutting-edge laptops, desktops and gaming solutions, Acer is expanding into the home appliances segment with the launch of Acer Pure, a new range of high-performance home electronics.

Acer's venture into the home appliances market is marked by introducing a sleek, efficient and environmentally conscious range of products, including televisions, air purifiers, water purifiers, vacuum cleaners and more. Acer Pure is designed to deliver top-tier technology focusing on energy efficiency, ease of use and long-lasting performance. Acer is set to enhance the viewing experience with the Acerpure Aura 80 cm (32") UHD QLED TV, featuring Google TV. This cutting-edge television gives users access to thousands of apps on Google Play, offering endless entertainment at their fingertips. With seamless streaming and superior picture quality, the Acerpure Aura delivers an exceptional smart viewing experience, making it the perfect addition to Acer's association with DPIFF 2025.

Acer's vision for the future centres on seamless integration of hardware, software and services, opening new possibilities for individuals, businesses and creators worldwide. With products designed for diverse sectors including entertainment, education and corporate environments, Acer remains focused on pushing boundaries and enabling new advancements in computing, gaming and now, home appliances. Their recent expansion into the home electronics market underscores the brand's broader mission of creating products that inspire creativity and enrich lives through technology.

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF and Consultative Committee Member of FCI, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, shared his thoughts on the upcoming ceremony, emphasizing Acer's role as the powered-by partner: "At Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, we recognize the importance of embracing innovation and sustainability. With Acer as our powered-by partner for DPIFF 2025, we are elated to highlight how cutting-edge technology can elevate the entertainment experience while promoting a more sustainable future. Acer's commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our vision to not only celebrate cinema but also drive meaningful change for a better tomorrow."

The annual award ceremony has highlighted over 15 venerated states of India including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka amongst several others, showcasing their unique contributions alongside the Incredible India campaign and the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. This celebration emphasizes the diverse cultural and historical richness of these states, reflecting the nation's broad heritage and achievements. The occasion is a night of opulence and festivity, bringing together cultural brilliance from every corner of the country and paying tribute to the exceptional talent that graces the land.

The grand gala of the 2024 edition was full of memorable moments as the occasion was attended by luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Nayanthara and Vidhu Vinod Chopra amongst many others. It was a glorious culmination of creative endeavours with Cinematic Tourism as the theme. With musical performances by the legendary Sukhwinder Singh, Ustad Javed Ali and Nikhita Gandhi, the evening celebrated the grand history and legacy of entertainment in India. The most brilliant minds of the industry and their projects over the past year were felicitated on a grand scale.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 exalts the theme 'A World Stage: The Global Legacy of Indian Cinema,' with a focus on celebrating and promoting the four venerated states of India: Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab. Each state will be showcased for its unique cultural heritage, tourism offerings, and contributions to the nation's vibrant identity. The ceremony will be a grand reflection of India's cultural diversity, rich heritage, and global influence, highlighting world-renowned Indian cuisine, traditional folk dances, soul-stirring folk music, exquisite handlooms, and the timeless beauty of Swadeshi. This celebration promises to encapsulate the essence of India's multifaceted cultural legacy on a truly global stage.

